On Saturday, thousands of anti-abortion protesters marched through Zurich-Oerlikon. Zurich city police deployed large numbers of personnel to prevent clashes with a counter-demonstration.

On Saturday, around two thousand anti-abortion protesters marched through Zurich-Oerlikon.

A large contingent of Zurich city police prevented clashes with a counter-demonstration.

Among other things, the police used a water cannon and irritants. Show more

With crosses, Christian songs and an oversized baby carriage, around two thousand anti-abortion protesters marched through Zurich-Oerlikon on Saturday afternoon. The city police were present with a large contingent.

Dozens of police officers in full riot gear flanked the "March for Life" as left-wing extremists on bicycles attempted to disrupt the "Pro Life" rally. Firecrackers were set off several times.

The police were able to prevent a clash between the groups. However, dozens tried to stop the demonstration several times, as the city police reported in the evening. They did this by blocking the road or pushing containers onto the road. The police warned the troublemakers and used water cannons and irritants.

Oerlikon market square completely cordoned off

According to the city police, several dozen people were stopped in the vicinity of the event for inciting disruption and several dozen were turned away.

Security measures had already been necessary at the assembly point. The entire Oerlikon market square was fenced off. The main speaker was the US activist Gianna Jessen, who survived an abortion with saline solution and is now active as a Christian anti-abortion activist.

The Christian-conservative march did not go down well with many passers-by. They booed the chanting demonstrators.

No parade through Zurich city center

The organizers of the "March for Life" had actually applied for a demonstration march through Zurich city centre. However, the city police refused for reasons of space and safety. There had already been major riots in the past.

The anti-abortion activists do not understand why they had to stay in Oerlikon again this year. They were peaceful. Other demonstrations involving damage to property and violence, on the other hand, are tolerated in Zurich city center.

The religious "March for Life" has been taking place since 2010, always on the Saturday before the Day of Prayer and Repentance.