The memory of the victims is omnipresent in Crans-Montana (archive image) Cyril Zingaro/KEYSTONE/dpa

Missing data from the "VS Fire" system is said to have led to a lack of fire safety inspections in Valais for years. The canton of Valais rejects any responsibility.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed 41 lives and injured over 100 people, an IT problem with the "VS Fire" system has come to the attention of investigators.

According to statements to the public prosecutor's office, central control data was missing, which meant that fire safety checks could no longer be traced in some cases.

The canton of Valais explains that data backup was the responsibility of the municipalities, while critics accuse the canton of organizational failure. Show more

On New Year's Eve , the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar claimed 41 lives and injured more than a hundred people. It is now clear that the establishment had not been inspected for fire safety since 2019.

As was revealed on Sunday, the person responsible for safety in the municipality of Crans-Montana explained during his interview that an IT changeover and a lack of data had made monitoring much more difficult. Important information on inspections carried out and due was no longer available.

One IT system - and a single operator

The "VS Fire" platform is at the heart of the matter. The system was originally developed for Valais fire departments and was later also used by municipalities. A computer scientist managed the system largely independently.

The man is said to have developed increasing psychological problems and confronted representatives of the authorities with confused theories and threats. In the end, the public prosecutor's office initiated proceedings for threats, coercion and blackmail. There was no conviction because the accused was deemed to be unfit to stand trial.

After his arrest, the software was taken out of operation. According to a report by the Valais parliament in 2024, data from the old version of "VS Fire" could not be restored.

Canton rejects responsibility

Marie Claude Noth-Ecoeur, head of the civil security department at the canton of Valais, toldBlickthat several municipalities had used the IT solution for tasks that fell within their remit. "It was therefore not the canton's responsibility to intervene in this business relationship or to maintain or manage data that belonged to the municipalities."

At the same time, she admitted: "We don't know which municipalities are affected!"

This statement has been criticized. Former cantonal data protection officer Sébastien Fanti told the newspaper that he had already pointed out structural IT risks in 2022. In his view, the canton could certainly be partly responsible if it entrusts sensitive data to an external service provider without guaranteeing its security.

Municipalities remain silent - questions remain unanswered

Several larger municipalities in Valais did not comment on possible data losses when asked. Individual municipalities stated that the system was only used for internal fire department data or referred to ongoing proceedings.

It therefore remains unclear whether checks in other municipalities also failed or were delayed. According to an SRF report, "VS Fire" has since been replaced by a new system. The new operator is no longer a one-man operation, but a company with several employees.

The criminal investigation into the fire disaster is ongoing. In addition to the IT problem, operational safety precautions, staff training and structural issues are also being investigated. The presumption of innocence applies to all those involved until a legally binding decision is reached.