As was revealed on Sunday, the person responsible for safety in the municipality of Crans-Montana explained during his interview that an IT changeover and a lack of data had made monitoring much more difficult. Important information on inspections carried out and due was no longer available.
The man is said to have developed increasing psychological problems and confronted representatives of the authorities with confused theories and threats. In the end, the public prosecutor's office initiated proceedings for threats, coercion and blackmail. There was no conviction because the accused was deemed to be unfit to stand trial.
After his arrest, the software was taken out of operation. According to a report by the Valais parliament in 2024, data from the old version of "VS Fire" could not be restored.
Canton rejects responsibility
Marie Claude Noth-Ecoeur, head of the civil security department at the canton of Valais, toldBlickthat several municipalities had used the IT solution for tasks that fell within their remit. "It was therefore not the canton's responsibility to intervene in this business relationship or to maintain or manage data that belonged to the municipalities."
At the same time, she admitted: "We don't know which municipalities are affected!"
This statement has been criticized. Former cantonal data protection officer Sébastien Fanti told the newspaper that he had already pointed out structural IT risks in 2022. In his view, the canton could certainly be partly responsible if it entrusts sensitive data to an external service provider without guaranteeing its security.
Several larger municipalities in Valais did not comment on possible data losses when asked. Individual municipalities stated that the system was only used for internal fire department data or referred to ongoing proceedings.
It therefore remains unclear whether checks in other municipalities also failed or were delayed. According to an SRF report, "VS Fire" has since been replaced by a new system. The new operator is no longer a one-man operation, but a company with several employees.
The criminal investigation into the fire disaster is ongoing. In addition to the IT problem, operational safety precautions, staff training and structural issues are also being investigated. The presumption of innocence applies to all those involved until a legally binding decision is reached.