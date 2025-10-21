Companies could apply for a loan of up to CHF 500,000 in just ten minutes. sda

Despite billions in repayments, over CHF 6 billion in coronavirus loans are still outstanding. However, the federal government is only expecting losses of a maximum of CHF 1.7 billion - significantly less than feared at the beginning of the crisis.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the federal government quickly granted companies billions of francs in loans, of which over 6 billion francs were still outstanding by the end of 2024.

Despite repayments of CHF 9.2 billion, the federal government has already had to assume guarantees of around CHF 1.3 billion.

Overall, it expects losses of no more than CHF 1.7 billion, partly due to fraud cases amounting to around CHF 150 million. Show more

At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the federal government provided the economy with billions in aid quickly and unbureaucratically. Companies could apply for a loan of up to CHF 500,000 in just ten minutes. In total, the banks granted almost 138,000 loans worth around CHF 17 billion - guaranteed by the federal government.

The problem now is that many companies have not yet repaid the money. This is shown by an analysis by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), as reported byBlick. At the end of 2024, 65,015 loans totaling over CHF 6 billion were still outstanding.

So far, CHF 9.2 billion has been repaid. Interest has been accruing on the loans since 2023 - which has apparently prompted many companies to make faster repayments. At the same time, the federal government has had to assume guarantees of almost 1.3 billion francs.

Repayments put companies in a tight spot

However, the companies still have some time to make repayments. In March 2022, the banks began to demand repayment of the loans, writes Blick. Since then, the maximum amount that can be kept as a loan has been gradually reduced. In most cases, a term of four years remains, in difficult cases up to six years.

However, this has already caused difficulties for some companies: the amount still outstanding despite the repayment obligation has now grown to 68 million francs - and the trend is rising.

In order to keep the outstanding amounts as low as possible, the banks are required to grant a payment deferral of six to twelve months in "critical liquidity situations".

4800 criminal complaints filed

Although over CHF 6 billion is still outstanding, the federal government now assumes that losses will not exceed CHF 1.7 billion. Significantly less than originally feared.

Former Federal Councillor Maurer had already assumed that around ten percent of the loans would not be repaid. This has not changed so far - provided the economy does not slide into a severe recession.

In addition, there are losses that have already been incurred or could still be incurred as a result of fraud. By January 2024, criminal charges had been filed in 4,800 of the 17,000 suspected cases, with around 3,000 cases still pending. The unlawfully obtained loans now total CHF 150 million. In several cases, companies used the money for investments rather than to bridge the gap in ongoing operations.

Beauty chain collected 1.2 million francs in coronavirus aid

In August, "blue News" reported that a Swiss beauty chain had to pay back CHF 1.22 million in excess coronavirus short-time working allowances. The Federal Administrative Court dismissed the company's appeal.

Between March 2020 and December 2021, the company had received around CHF 1.46 million, but was unable to provide credible timesheets during an inspection. According to Seco, the subsequently submitted Excel spreadsheets were not considered authentic: they were conspicuously rounded, without a date and without recognizable authorship. The alleged medical certificate of the sick HR manager was also submitted late - which further increased the doubts.

The court sharply criticized the managing director, saying that care and understanding of documentation obligations should be expected from a company management. The repayment was due regardless of the economic situation of the company.

In addition to the 1.22 million francs, the company must pay 9,000 francs in legal costs. The ruling is not yet legally binding; the beauty chain can appeal to the Federal Supreme Court within 30 days.