Thousands of people crowd Zurich main station Vanessa Büchel

Nothing works at Zurich main station. Numerous people are crowded onto the station square and there is hardly any way through, as pictures taken by blue News editor Vanessa Büchel show.

"There's no going back and forth," says Büchel. One of the reasons for this is that the "Lucy" Christmas lights were switched on for the first time on Thursday. "That naturally attracts a lot of onlookers."

At the same time, public transport has also partially broken down. "Many business people here are waiting for their connection. The streetcars are running very late due to the snow, and there are no buses at all."

The mix of business people and onlookers for "Lucy" had led to a crush on Bahnhofstrasse. In the meantime, however, the crowds have dissipated somewhat.