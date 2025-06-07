On Saturday, June 7, 2025, people demonstrate in front of the Lausanne Metropolitan Police headquarters in memory of Michael, who died on May 25. KEYSTONE/Valentin Flauraud

Around a thousand people demonstrated against "police violence" in Lausanne on Saturday afternoon. This comes two weeks after the death of a Nigerian man on police premises.

On May 25, the police in Lausanne arrested a black man on suspicion of drug trafficking. The man collapses and dies at the police station.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Vaud then opened criminal proceedings against four police officers on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

The demonstrators are demanding that the investigation be transferred to the public prosecutor's office of another canton. Show more

"The police have killed again", said a speaker at the start of the demonstration in front of the Montbenon Palace of Justice in Lausanne. She spoke of "a racist police institution" and declared that "history is repeating itself", as four other black men had died as a result of police action in the canton of Vaud in recent years.

It was the third time such a gathering had been organized since the death of the 39-year-old father of a family who collapsed at a police station on 25 May. This was after the police had arrested him on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Following his death, the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Vaud opened criminal proceedings against four police officers on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

On Saturday afternoon, the demonstrators again demanded that the investigation be transferred to the public prosecutor's office of another canton in order to reduce the risk of collusion.

Presumption of innocence "swept off the table"

On the law enforcement side, the Association of Lausanne Police Officers (AFPL) has pledged its "support" to the four officers under investigation.

In a statement distributed late on Friday evening, it wrote that the presumption of innocence, from which the police officers were supposed to benefit, had been "swept away" due to the "lack of discernment and restraint in certain media or in certain public statements".