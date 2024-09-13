The Guetschtreppe is closed due to the risk of rockfall. KEYSTONE

There is an acute risk of rockfall on the Gütsch near Lucerne. This was announced by the city. Immediate measures are being taken.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is an acute risk of rockfall on the Gütsch near Lucerne. The city has announced this.

Immediate measures are being taken. Show more

The rock at Gütsch in Lucerne is showing worrying signs of movement, forcing the city to take immediate action. On Friday morning, the city announced that immediate measures had been taken due to the acute risk of rockfall in the Gütsch area.

As those responsible announced at a media conference, thousands of tons of rock are unstable. The rock could fall at any time without warning.

The rock is around 5500 cubic meters in size. Residents in the endangered area were informed on Thursday evening and only have limited access to their homes, the city announced.

Comprehensive remediation concept

The rock mass endangers the Gütschweg, the portal of the SBB Gütsch tunnel and parking lots on the valley side. The rock mass could collapse onto the portal of the Gütsch railway tunnel.

An automatic monitoring and alarm system has been installed. In the event of an alarm, the SBB line is automatically closed. Residents are then alerted to the danger by warning lights and horns. According to those responsible, the potential for damage is "enormous".

As soon as the acute danger has passed, a comprehensive renovation concept will be drawn up to ensure the long-term stability of the rock.

There have already been problems with the risk of rockfall in the Gütsch area in the past. In January 2016, 125 residents of a high-rise building had to be evacuated to safety due to a moving rock slab. A monitoring system in the rock face had triggered an alarm in the middle of the night. The geologist responsible explained at the time that the worst had to be assumed. Witnesses reported the sound of thunder.