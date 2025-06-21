Shortly before the march, there was hardly any way through at the assembly point on Schützenmatte, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed. The demonstrators had come from all parts of the country, as their placards showed.
Organizations such as the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, Amnesty International, the SP, the Greens and Campax had called for the demonstration. The parade was to lead via Kornhausplatz to Bundesplatz, as the Bern cantonal police had announced in advance.
Traffic was cordoned off on a large scale and the police were on site with a visible presence. It was only at the end of May that an unauthorized Gaza demonstration in Bern escalated. At that time, the police used tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon against the demonstrators.