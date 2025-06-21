The head of the demonstration on Saturday shortly after the start on the Schützenmatte in Bern. Bild: Keystone

Around 5000 people gathered in the city of Bern on Saturday afternoon to show their solidarity with Gaza. They called on the Federal Council to work for a ceasefire.

The demonstrators had traveled from all parts of the country.

Traffic was cordoned off on a large scale and the police were on site with a visible presence. Show more

Shortly before the march, there was hardly any way through at the assembly point on Schützenmatte, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed. The demonstrators had come from all parts of the country, as their placards showed.

Organizations such as the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, Amnesty International, the SP, the Greens and Campax had called for the demonstration. The parade was to lead via Kornhausplatz to Bundesplatz, as the Bern cantonal police had announced in advance.

Traffic was cordoned off on a large scale and the police were on site with a visible presence. It was only at the end of May that an unauthorized Gaza demonstration in Bern escalated. At that time, the police used tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon against the demonstrators.