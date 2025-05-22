Federal Councillor Cassis is attacked in open letters from the SP and the Greens: He should end his silence and do more for the people in the Middle East. sda

The SP and Greens speak publicly of "ethnic cleansing" in the war zone of Gaza. They are petitioning Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, the Federal Council approved CHF 20 million for humanitarian needs in the Middle East.

Only part of this is intended for the people of Palestine, who, according to Amnesty, are at risk of genocide. The SP and the Greens are now also speaking publicly of "ethnic cleansing".

Their petitions reached over 50,000 signatures within one day. They are calling on Federal Councillor Cassis to take action. Show more

The two left-wing parties, the SP and the Greens, are increasing the pressure on the Federal Council. In open letters, they are calling on Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (FDP) to no longer remain silent in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

They accuse the Swiss government of not positioning itself clearly enough against Israeli warfare. Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, more than 50,000 people signed the appeals of both parties.

Parties criticize "silence"

Among other things, the SP is calling for Switzerland to join the declaration of 24 states calling for the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Federal Council must clearly name the war crimes in the Middle East conflict, campaign for an end to the violence and actively support the two-state solution. "In view of the threat of ethnic cleansing, Switzerland must no longer remain silent," write SP Co-Presidents Mattea Meyer and Cédric Wermuth.

The Greens also sharply criticize the behaviour of the national government. Their open letter speaks of a "deafening silence" in the face of famine and massive destruction. The party calls for an immediate ceasefire, recognition of the state of Palestine and a clear commitment from Switzerland against violations of international humanitarian law. In a statement, the Greens speak of over 50,000 deaths in Gaza, including almost 15,000 children.

No UNRWA funds for Palestine

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council approved additional aid funds - a total of CHF 20 million for various organizations. However, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", only nine million of this may be used directly in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ten million francs for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, on the other hand, are earmarked exclusively for programs in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The Federal Council is thus falling well short of the demands of the SP and the Greens.

Federal Council allocated 20 million francs

According to the "NZZ", the Federal Council has slightly tightened up its wording towards Israel. In a statement, it says that Israel, as an occupying power, is obliged to ensure that the population is supplied "impartially and without discrimination".

«The Federal Council calls for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and a return to a ceasefire.»

But while the EU and other Western countries are openly discussing sanctions, Switzerland is sticking to appeals and diplomatic formulations.

For Wermuth and Meyer, this is not enough. In a statement, he criticizes the Federal Council for not finding "enough strong words despite the threat of ethnic cleansing". The government must "do everything to save human lives" and must no longer hide behind neutrality.

Meanwhile in parliament, SP National Councillor Fabian Molina is demanding clear answers from the Federal Council: Foreign Minister Cassis should take a stand on the accusation of "ethnic cleansing" by Israel and explain what measures Switzerland is taking to prevent further crimes and to "protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, including the Israeli hostages".