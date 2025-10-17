The PH Bern. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Two school management members have been threatened at the Bern University of Teacher Education. At the request of blue News, the Bern cantonal police confirmed the incident.

Lea Oetiker

Two members of the school management have been threatened at the Bern University of Teacher Education (PH Bern). This is according to an internal memo provided to blue News. The report is "current", it continues, and the university has taken additional security measures as a result.

According to the Bern Cantonal Police, there is no danger to staff and students. Operations are continuing as usual. However, additional security measures have been introduced to ensure the safety of everyone.

At the request of blue News, the Bern cantonal police confirmed that they were aware of threats against two employees of a university in Bern. In this context, the Bern cantonal police have stopped one person and taken measures. They are in contact with the university.

The PH Bern did not comment further on the incident when asked.