On Tuesday afternoon, a woman was found dead in an apartment in Egerkingen SO - apparently the victim of a violent crime. But that's not all: just under an hour later, emergency services discovered two more bodies in Hägendorf - a married couple of retirement age.
According to the Solothurn cantonal police on Wednesday, the first emergency call was received at around 2.30 pm. According to Blick, a 41-year-old Swiss man turned himself in at the police station in Egerkingen shortly afterwards.
His statements led the police to Hägendorf at 3.15 p.m., where another horrific scenario was waiting in a detached house: an elderly couple was lying dead in the house.
The authorities now assume that all those involved knew each other. The motive is still unclear. The man was arrested without resistance and is in police custody.
In addition to the police, forensic teams, forensic doctors, a medical officer, fire department, ambulance service and a care team were also deployed. The public prosecutor's office and the Solothurn cantonal police have opened an investigation. The region is in shock.