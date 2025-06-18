A dead woman was found in Egerkingen SO on Tuesday, shortly afterwards two more bodies turned up in Hägendorf. Symbolbild: Keystone

Within a short space of time, the police have discovered three bodies in two Solothurn communities - one man has already turned himself in, but the motive remains unclear.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three bodies were discovered in Egerkingen and Hägendorf on Tuesday, including a woman and an elderly couple - the police are assuming a violent crime.

A 41-year-old Swiss man turned himself in to the police shortly after the first discovery and was arrested; the victims and the suspect apparently knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing at great expense, the motive is still unclear and the region is deeply shocked. Show more

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman was found dead in an apartment in Egerkingen SO - apparently the victim of a violent crime. But that's not all: just under an hour later, emergency services discovered two more bodies in Hägendorf - a married couple of retirement age.

According to the Solothurn cantonal police on Wednesday, the first emergency call was received at around 2.30 pm. According to Blick, a 41-year-old Swiss man turned himself in at the police station in Egerkingen shortly afterwards.

His statements led the police to Hägendorf at 3.15 p.m., where another horrific scenario was waiting in a detached house: an elderly couple was lying dead in the house.

The authorities now assume that all those involved knew each other. The motive is still unclear. The man was arrested without resistance and is in police custody.

In addition to the police, forensic teams, forensic doctors, a medical officer, fire department, ambulance service and a care team were also deployed. The public prosecutor's office and the Solothurn cantonal police have opened an investigation. The region is in shock.