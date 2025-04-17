  1. Residential Customers
Morning traffic in Zurich Three cars crash into each other and bring morning traffic to a standstill

Stefan Michel

17.4.2025

Cause of accident still unclear: Three cars crash into each other in Zurich's Seefeld district on Thursday morning.
Picture: BRK News

Three cars collide in the middle of morning traffic on Bellerivestrasse in Zurich on Thursday morning. One person suffers minor injuries. The road is closed and there are major traffic delays.

17.04.2025, 14:46

17.04.2025, 14:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three cars collided in morning traffic on a busy arterial road in Zurich.
  • One person was slightly injured.
  • Due to the accident and the subsequent closure of Bellerivestrasse, there were widespread traffic obstructions, which also affected streetcar traffic.
  • The closure has since been lifted.
Traffic on Zurich's Bellerivestrasse is already slow-moving during rush hour. If there is an incident, everything comes to a standstill.

This is what happened on Maundy Thursday morning: at around 6.30 a.m., a 30-year-old driver was driving into the city when, for reasons as yet unexplained, he crossed into the oncoming lane at Bellerivestrasse 42. There he collided head-on with a car coming the other way.

The 38-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle and the female passenger of the person suspected of causing the accident suffered minor injuries in the collision.

A 50-year-old female driver, who was also driving out of town, was unable to stop in time despite emergency braking and collided with the two vehicles that had collided seconds earlier. She remains uninjured.

Three cars collide in Zurich
Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

A Tesla, a Mercedes and a Mazda were involved in the accident. It is not clear from the police statement which vehicle played which role. All the vehicles involved were severely damaged in the collision.

The injuries of the two people involved are minor enough not to require hospital care.

The city police closed Bellerivestrasse for several hours while the accident was being investigated. The diverted traffic put a strain on the parallel roads in Zurich Seefeld and also affected public transport - especially the streetcar lines to Tiefenbrunnen station.

The road has since been reopened to traffic. The Zurich city police are continuing to investigate how the accident occurred. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

