Traffic on Zurich's Bellerivestrasse is already slow-moving during rush hour. If there is an incident, everything comes to a standstill.
This is what happened on Maundy Thursday morning: at around 6.30 a.m., a 30-year-old driver was driving into the city when, for reasons as yet unexplained, he crossed into the oncoming lane at Bellerivestrasse 42. There he collided head-on with a car coming the other way.
The 38-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle and the female passenger of the person suspected of causing the accident suffered minor injuries in the collision.
A 50-year-old female driver, who was also driving out of town, was unable to stop in time despite emergency braking and collided with the two vehicles that had collided seconds earlier. She remains uninjured.
A Tesla, a Mercedes and a Mazda were involved in the accident. It is not clear from the police statement which vehicle played which role. All the vehicles involved were severely damaged in the collision.
The injuries of the two people involved are minor enough not to require hospital care.
The city police closed Bellerivestrasse for several hours while the accident was being investigated. The diverted traffic put a strain on the parallel roads in Zurich Seefeld and also affected public transport - especially the streetcar lines to Tiefenbrunnen station.
The road has since been reopened to traffic. The Zurich city police are continuing to investigate how the accident occurred. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.