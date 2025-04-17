Cause of accident still unclear: Three cars crash into each other in Zurich's Seefeld district on Thursday morning. Picture: BRK News

Three cars collide in the middle of morning traffic on Bellerivestrasse in Zurich on Thursday morning. One person suffers minor injuries. The road is closed and there are major traffic delays.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three cars collided in morning traffic on a busy arterial road in Zurich.

One person was slightly injured.

Due to the accident and the subsequent closure of Bellerivestrasse, there were widespread traffic obstructions, which also affected streetcar traffic.

The closure has since been lifted. Show more

Traffic on Zurich's Bellerivestrasse is already slow-moving during rush hour. If there is an incident, everything comes to a standstill.

This is what happened on Maundy Thursday morning: at around 6.30 a.m., a 30-year-old driver was driving into the city when, for reasons as yet unexplained, he crossed into the oncoming lane at Bellerivestrasse 42. There he collided head-on with a car coming the other way.

⚠️Zeugenaufruf⚠️

Heute Morgen, 17. April 2025, kam es auf der Bellerivestrasse zu einer Kollision zwischen drei Personenwagen. Wer hat etwas gesehen? 📞 0444 117 117

Mehr Infos hier: https://t.co/p06631Gtgx pic.twitter.com/bkvB8Hx3XH — Stadtpolizei Zürich (@StadtpolizeiZH) April 17, 2025

The 38-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle and the female passenger of the person suspected of causing the accident suffered minor injuries in the collision.

A 50-year-old female driver, who was also driving out of town, was unable to stop in time despite emergency braking and collided with the two vehicles that had collided seconds earlier. She remains uninjured.

Three cars collide in Zurich Three cars collide on Bellerivestrasse on Thursday morning. Image: BRK News Involved are a Tesla, a Mazda ... Image: BRK News and a Mercedes. Image: BRK News One of the three cars crossed into the oncoming lane and caused the collision. Image: BRK News The city police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Image: BRK News In any case, the material damage is considerable. Image: BRK News The police close Bellerivestrasse, causing a traffic jam on the parallel Seefeldstrasse. The closure has since been lifted. Image: BRK News Three cars collide in Zurich Three cars collide on Bellerivestrasse on Thursday morning. Image: BRK News Involved are a Tesla, a Mazda ... Image: BRK News and a Mercedes. Image: BRK News One of the three cars crossed into the oncoming lane and caused the collision. Image: BRK News The city police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Image: BRK News In any case, the material damage is considerable. Image: BRK News The police close Bellerivestrasse, causing a traffic jam on the parallel Seefeldstrasse. The closure has since been lifted. Image: BRK News

A Tesla, a Mercedes and a Mazda were involved in the accident. It is not clear from the police statement which vehicle played which role. All the vehicles involved were severely damaged in the collision.

The injuries of the two people involved are minor enough not to require hospital care.

The city police closed Bellerivestrasse for several hours while the accident was being investigated. The diverted traffic put a strain on the parallel roads in Zurich Seefeld and also affected public transport - especially the streetcar lines to Tiefenbrunnen station.

The road has since been reopened to traffic. The Zurich city police are continuing to investigate how the accident occurred. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

More videos from the department