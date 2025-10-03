A total of three people were injured. Kantonspolizei Bern

There was an accident involving three vehicles on the A8 near Interlaken early on Friday morning. Three people sustained minor injuries and the road was closed for several hours.

Sven Ziegler

Three people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The A8 remained closed near the Gunten exit for around three hours. Show more

A traffic accident involving three vehicles occurred on the A8 near Interlaken on Friday morning. According to the Bern cantonal police, the report of the collision was received shortly after 6.30 am.

According to initial findings, a female driver was traveling from Thun in the direction of Interlaken when she crossed into the oncoming lane at the Gunten exit for as yet unexplained reasons. There she collided head-on with an oncoming car. This car then collided with another vehicle that was also coming from Thun.

All three drivers sustained minor injuries in the accident. They were each taken to hospital by ambulance. In addition to the police, the Bödeli fire department was also deployed.

The affected section of the A8 had to be closed for around three hours for the recovery and accident work. Traffic was diverted during this time. The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident.