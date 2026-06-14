The SVP’s “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative failed at the polls on Sunday. Around 55 percent of voters rejected the population cap—falling well short of the required majority of cantons. What lies behind the result.

“10-Million Switzerland” Three factors will decide the vote—one will backfire on the SVP

No time? blue News summarizes for you Voter turnout was among the highest in recent years and was well above the long-term average.

The initiative failed primarily due to rejection in the cities and in French-speaking Switzerland.

Despite the most expensive referendum campaign since the introduction of transparency rules, the proposal failed to secure a majority of both the popular vote and the cantonal majority.

The SVP had counted on high voter turnout. Yet the exceptionally high turnout itself may have contributed to the failure of its cap initiative at the ballot box.

In addition to French-speaking Switzerland, the cities and an unexpectedly weak showing in several German-speaking cantons also played a decisive role. Three factors were likely decisive in the initiative’s ultimate failure.

One of the highest voter turnouts in years

The vote brought an unusually large number of people to the polls. In the city of Zurich, absentee voter turnout was already at nearly 55 percent on the Friday before the vote, with similar figures in Basel—experts projected a final turnout of 60 percent or more in the largest cities. The long-term Swiss average for voter turnout is around 45 percent.

Turnout was also exceptionally high in rural areas. In Zweisimmen in the Bernese Oberland, 50 percent of eligible voters had already cast their ballots by Friday evening; in Ruswil, Lucerne, turnout was four percentage points higher than on the last voting Sunday.

Political scientist Lukas Golder of gfs.bern explained the “no” vote in the SRF election studio by citing the opposition in French-speaking Switzerland and the cities. These votes, he said, had corrected the impression in rural areas that “something needed to be done” about immigration.

His gfs.bern colleague Urs Bieri also summed it up for SRF: The initiative had followed the normal course — “We had high approval at the start, then the initiative’s weaknesses were discussed. That ultimately led to the ‘no’ vote.”

2. French-speaking Switzerland and cities versus the countryside — but the Röstigraben is narrower than in 2014

The “no” vote came from two directions. The cantons of Geneva and Vaud rejected the initiative by over 60 percent; Neuchâtel even by 67 percent. In Jura and Fribourg, the “no” vote was around 55 percent, and in Valais just over 53 percent.

In German-speaking Switzerland, the picture was more mixed: While Uri and Glarus accepted the initiative with around 60 percent, Zug and both Basel cantons rejected it. Ticino would have accepted the proposal.

Crucial to the overall result: In German-speaking Switzerland, the initiative convinced voters in significantly fewer cantons than the 2014 Mass Immigration Initiative. Schaffhausen, Lucerne, Graubünden, Basel-Landschaft, and Bern had voted “yes” back then—this time they are in the “no” camp. This makes the Röstigraben less pronounced in 2026 than in previous immigration referendums.

In an interview with blue News, SVP faction leader Thomas Aeschi expressed particular frustration that the massive rejection in French-speaking Switzerland and in the cities led to the initiative’s failure at the ballot box.

You can watch the full interview with Aeschi here:

Most Expensive Referendum Campaign Since the Introduction of Mandatory Disclosure — and Still No Majority of Cantons

At over 15 million francs, the referendum campaign for the SVP initiative is the most expensive since the introduction of mandatory transparency in 2022. The “No” camp budgeted just under 9 million francs, largely financed by Economiesuisse; the “Yes” camp spent around 6.4 million francs, funded primarily by the SVP’s supporters.

By comparison: In the previously most expensive referendum on highway expansion in November 2024, nearly 10 million francs were spent on the campaigns—and the civil service bill, which was put to a vote at the same time, managed with a total budget of just over 620,000 francs.

All that money did not help, however: The initiative failed not only in the popular vote but also in the cantonal vote. Preliminary results indicated that the initiative would receive only 10 out of 23 cantonal votes. In the run-up to the vote, many had expected that the small, conservative cantons of Central Switzerland would secure the cantonal majority for the SVP—a calculation that did not pan out.