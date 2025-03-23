Three men attack a 75-year-old woman in her family home, robbing and injuring her (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

Three men assault a senior citizen in her family home. They injure her and force her to hand over money and jewelry. They escape after the crime. The police are on the lookout for them.

The sober report from the Basel-Landschaft cantonal police also gives an idea of the horror experienced by a 75-year-old woman on Sunday night. At around 9.30 pm, three men broke into the detached house where she lives. The senior citizen suffers minor injuries when she is surprised by the perpetrators.

Using violence, the burglars force her to hand over money and jewelry. During the robbery, the intruders search the house and take valuables.

Despite an immediate manhunt by the Basel-Landschaft police, the perpetrators have not yet been caught.

The three men are described as short and of strong build, about 166 cm tall. They are wearing black clothing and masks. The Basel-Landschaft police are asking the public for help.

