Bicycles are more lucrative than drugs: With this cynical logic, a professional gang systematically plundered the bike racks of Bern and Basel. The Bern Oberland Regional Court has now sentenced the trio to several years in prison for over 300 stolen luxury bikes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three men have been found guilty by the Bern Oberland Regional Court of multiple commercial and in some cases gang-related bicycle theft.

They are alleged to have stolen over 300 expensive bicycles in the Bern and Basel area and sold them online.

The court handed down prison sentences of several years, fines and penalties. The verdict is not yet final. Show more

Over 300 stolen bicycles, months of investigations and a gang of thieves who, according to the court, were particularly brazen in their actions: In December, three men stood trial for two days. They are alleged to have systematically stolen and resold bicycles in the Bern and Basel area.

The verdict followed on Friday morning: the three men were found guilty of multiple commercial theft and in some cases gang theft. All of the defendants were also found guilty and acquitted. They have to serve prison sentences and pay fines (see box).

blue News has changed the names of all the defendants for legal reasons. The verdict is not yet final and can be appealed to the High Court.

These are the sentences The German national Florian K. was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of 63 months and a fine of 26 daily rates of CHF 10 each. He must also pay a fine of CHF 2715. The court also imposed an eight-year ban from the country. He was also ordered to pay legal costs totaling CHF 50,400.

The Swiss national Tiago S. received an unconditional prison sentence of 22 months and a fine of 4 daily rates of 30 francs each. He also received a fine of 200 francs. He must also pay the costs of the proceedings, which amount to around 23,000 francs.

The Swiss national Loris H. was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of 24 months. He must pay a fine of 8 daily rates of 30 francs each (240 francs in total) and procedural costs of 13,400 francs. Show more

This is how the court justified the sentence

The court considered it proven that the three men were specifically on the lookout for expensive bicycles and stole them particularly brazenly in order to sell them on quickly via Facebook Marketplace. "They were not M-Budget bikes", stated court president Dorothea Züllig von Allmen on Friday morning during the detailed pronouncement of the verdict.

She recalled that the alleged mastermind of the gang had testified that selling stolen bikes was more profitable than drug dealing. At the same time, she pointed out that the verdict may not reflect the full extent of the crimes: "The hundreds of chats on Facebook and WhatsApp provide evidence of numerous thefts. However, the police were unable to secure all the images from the chat histories. We must assume a high number of unreported cases."

The court also justified the high sentences with the defendants' lack of remorse. Swiss national Loris H. (30) skipped hearings and even arrived an hour late for the sentencing.

The alleged mastermind Florian K. was also convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm. "The crime was well documented and makes us shake our heads", explained Züllig von Allmen.

Specifically: Florian K. was traveling in first class on the Burgdorf-Solothurn line in April 2024 without a valid ticket, but with a stolen bicycle. "You were doing gymnastics exercises, shadow boxing - you didn't care what other passengers thought of you," said the judge. She suspected that he had previously consumed a stimulant drug before beating up another man.

How the men were discovered

The judge announced further details during the oral sentencing. The investigation began in August 2020 by chance: the Bern cantonal police stopped Florian K. because he was riding a stolen bicycle through the city. This pattern was repeated several times. "Although the police stopped you several times, questioned you and searched your house, you continued with the bicycle thefts shortly afterwards," the judge noted.

In the end, the series led to the "Guerra" police operation. The original total amount of the offense was over 480,000 francs.

The 139-page indictment describes a brazen business model: the men cracked bicycle locks with side cutters or angle grinders, photographed the loot and offered it online at dumping prices. In one case, they sold a mountain bike worth 6300 francs for just 1000 francs.

In the course of the investigation, the amount of the offense was specified: According to the indictment, Florian K. caused damage of around 395,000 francs, Tiago S. of around 110,000 francs and Loris H. of around 33,000 francs.

This was the main hearing

Florian K. spoke at length in court. He admitted that he had been involved in many of the thefts, but denied that he was the head of the gang. One of the co-defendants denied joint responsibility for the series.

The defense tried to reduce the sentence. Florian K.'s lawyer explained that his client had stolen because of his cocaine addiction and compared his client's actions to simple thefts. "It was not a burglary in the Louvre," the lawyer said in court. The lawyers for the two Swiss men disputed parts of the indictment and argued that it could not be clearly proven who was involved in which theft.