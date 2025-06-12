The dirty roadway looking in the direction of Disentis/Mustér. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Wednesday morning, three motorcyclists crashed in the same place in Disentis/Mustér GR. The road was soiled with cow dung.

Dominik Müller

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was riding with his pillion passenger from Disentis/Mustér along the cantonal road towards the Lukmanier Pass at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. At the exit of the Tuf tunnel, his front wheel slipped on the cow dung-covered road and he crashed, as the cantonal police of Graubünden reported in a press release.

While the two slightly injured riders got the motorcycle back on the road, a 60-year-old man crashed in the same place. He suffered a fracture to his foot in the fall and was transferred to the hospital in Ilanz by the Surselva rescue service. The couple who fell first sought medical treatment on their own.

Employees of the Graubünden Civil Engineering Office were called in to clean the roadway. As the Graubünden cantonal police patrol was completing its investigation at the scene, a 46-year-old man came towards them and fell in the same place. Fortunately, he was not injured.