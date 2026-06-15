According to an initial police report, three people were taken into custody on the fringes of the anti-G7 demonstration, which drew between 20,000 and 30,000 people to Geneva on Sunday. Keystone

Three people were provisionally arrested following the G7 demonstration in Geneva, according to police. They also provided an initial assessment of the damage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to an initial assessment, three people were provisionally arrested following Sunday’s anti-G7 demonstration in Geneva. According to police, 20,000 people took part in the rally. According to the “No G7” coalition, the figure was 30,000.

In a preliminary report released by the Geneva police at noon on the French-Swiss radio station RTS, police spokesperson Alexandre Brahier stated that 28 people, including nine women and 19 men, had been taken into custody. Three people were provisionally arrested.

According to law enforcement, “the damage is relatively minor given the number of determined Black Bloc activists.” In particular, there were broken windows, destroyed bus stops, and a car set on fire.