The three snow leopard cubs were born at the beginning of May. They are exploring the enclosure at Zurich Zoo for the first time. Zoo Zürich

Three snow leopard cubs were born at Zurich Zoo at the beginning of May. After two months, the cubs are now starting to explore their enclosure on their own.

Lea Oetiker

Three snow leopards were born at Zurich Zoo at the beginning of May. "They are particularly important for the conservation of this endangered big cat species", according to a statement.

After around two months together with their mother in the whelping box, the cubs are now starting to explore the big cat habitat Panthera on their own for the first time.

No names of the three snow leopards are mentioned in the press release. Picture: Zoo Zürich

The names of the three little snow leopards are not mentioned in the press release. They probably don't have one yet.

Snow leopards are an endangered species

Even as cubs, snow leopards wear their typical coat with dark spots and rosettes. This pattern initially protects them from enemies, but later serves as perfect camouflage in the rocky high mountains of Central Asia.

There, their fur adapts perfectly to the gray, stony environment. With their strong legs, snow leopards can jump up to 16 meters. Their long, bushy tail helps them to keep their balance in difficult terrain.

But the skillful hunter is itself under threat. They are hunted for their thick fur and for traditional medicine. Its habitat is also shrinking due to climate change.

Today, there are only around 3000 adult snow leopards left in the wild. Picture: Zoo Zürich

Today, there are only around 3000 adult snow leopards left in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) therefore classifies them as endangered.

To prevent extinction, zoos are participating in the European Conservation Breeding Program. The aim is to build up a stable reserve population - so that the snow leopard is not only remembered as the "spirit of the mountains".

