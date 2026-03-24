The fatal incident took place in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Symnbolbild: Imago

Three Swiss citizens have died in an avalanche accident in Canada. The group is said to have triggered the avalanche themselves.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three Swiss nationals have died in an avalanche accident during a heliskiing trip in British Columbia.

A fourth person was rescued seriously injured and is now in stable condition.

The avalanche was presumably triggered by the group itself, while the region is at considerable risk of avalanches due to heavy snowfall. Show more

Three Swiss nationals died in an avalanche accident in Canada on Sunday. The group was apparently on a heli-skiing trip in the province of British Columbia, as reported by Blick.

The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident at the request of "Blick". "The Swiss Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the relevant authorities", according to the federal government. In addition, they are already "in contact with the relatives of the deceased".

According to the winter sports platform "Snowbrains", four people were on Mount Knauss near the town of Terrace. According to the Canadian Avalanche Service, the group is believed to have triggered the avalanche themselves. The fourth person was seriously injured and taken to hospital by helicopter. Their condition is now stable.

There is currently an increased avalanche risk in the region. The Canadian Avalanche Service has warned of a "significant risk" in the alpine terrain in northwest British Columbia - triggered by heavy snowfall in recent days.