Between the end of March and the beginning of April, trees were illegally felled in a forest in Versam in the municipality of Safiental. Three young people were observed doing this and are now being charged. Keystone

Three teenagers felled 21 trees for fun in Versam, Graubünden. Now the 16 to 18-year-olds have to answer to the authorities.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three teenagers chopped down 21 trees in Versam GR for fun.

The trees were part of a biodiversity project and were left lying around.

The confessed perpetrators (16-18) were reported after a tip-off. Show more

Three teenagers illegally felled 21 trees in a forest in Versam in Graubünden within two days. "Just for fun", as a police spokeswoman told Keystone-SDA. The three Swiss nationals, aged 16, 17 and 18, will now be charged.

The trees were felled between the end of March and the beginning of April, as the Graubünden police announced on Tuesday afternoon. The three young people used chainsaws and axes to fell 21 trees, including spruces, pines, beeches and firs, within two days. The felled trees were part of a forest development plan to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for capercaillie.

The young people had no intended use for the wood and had simply left it lying around. In addition, the trees were felled in a completely unprofessional manner, the spokeswoman continued.

The three have confessed. The police were able to track them down because the youths were observed committing their crimes, the spokeswoman continued on request. "The observer did everything right and remembered the important things. This enabled the police to track the three down." They now have to answer to the youth and public prosecutor's office.