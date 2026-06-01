Members of the National Council and Council of States meet in the Federal Parliament in June for the summer session. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) KEYSTONE

From today, Monday, until June 19, the Federal Palace in Bern will once again be a hive of activity. The summer session of the National Council and the Council of States will feature numerous important dossiers.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The summer session of the Federal Parliament will take place in the Federal Palace from June 1 to 19, 2026.

Among other things, the 13th AHV pension, the army and federal finances will be debated.

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Monday, June 1, 2026, 07.04 a.m. Summer session starts today This afternoon marks the start of the Federal Assembly's summer session. Over the next three weeks, there will be numerous important dossiers to discuss. Among the items on the agenda until June 19 are the controversial free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur states, the planned lifting of the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants and the procurement of new armaments for the army. The final votes are due at the end of the three-week session. For example, the bill on the financing of the 13th AHV pension should be finalized by then. Show more

From today, Monday, until June 19, the Federal Palace in Bern will once again be a hive of activity. The summer session of the National Council and the Council of States will feature numerous important dossiers.

An overview in chronological order:

New members of the National Council

Two new members of the National Council are sworn in at the start of the summer session. The 53-year-old Andrea de Meuron (Greens/BE) succeeds Aline Trede. The 42-year-old was recently elected to the Bernese cantonal government and subsequently resigned from her position in the large chamber. Aargau GLP National Councillor Beat Flach, who stepped down after 14 years in parliament, will be replaced by 51-year-old Lenzburg city councillor Barbara Portmann. According to his own statements, 61-year-old Flach will remain involved in politics - simply in a different role outside the National Council chamber.

Health insurance companies: Compulsory insurance for prisoners

At the start of the session, the Council of States will deal with the financing of health costs for prisoners. The Federal Council wants to extend compulsory insurance to prisoners who are not resident in Switzerland. In addition, the cantons should be able to agree special forms of insurance with the insurance companies for all prisoners. The responsible committee of the small chamber rejects the proposal. It fears a disproportionate administrative burden, as detainees who are not Swiss residents are generally only accepted into health insurance for a few months. In addition, the cantons are responsible for ensuring that detainees who are not resident in Switzerland also have access to healthcare.

Rents: Non-profit housing construction

The promotion of non-profit housing is coming to the Council of States. The Federal Council and National Council want to use subsidies to tackle the dwindling supply of affordable housing and therefore want to increase the federal fund for non-profit housing construction. This fund grants repayable loans to non-profit housing developers for the construction, renovation and purchase of properties as well as the acquisition of building land. The guarantee instrument for housing promotion is also to be continued. The responsible Council of States committee supports the proposals, albeit by a very narrow margin. A strong minority is against. In view of the federal government's financial situation, an extension of the subsidy is not justifiable.

Crans-Montana VS fire disaster

The Council of States is once again dealing with the legal consequences of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS. Specifically, it concerns the Confederation's involvement in any settlement solutions. There was no dispute in the responsible committee about the principle that the Confederation can participate in settlements resulting from round-table discussions with a maximum amount of twenty million. A narrow majority also wanted the law to specify the conditions according to which the Federal Council decides on participation in settlements.

State budget 2025

Six months before the next budget debate, there is a small prologue: the National Council and Council of States discuss the results of the 2025 state accounts, which showed a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion instead of the estimated CHF 500 million. The better result suits the conservatives. They point out that many proposals are not yet financed - such as the 13th AHV pension or the expansion of the army. The left, however, criticizes the federal revenue estimates, which are once again too pessimistic. The federal government actually has enough leeway for further investments.

13 AHV pension

By the end of the session, it should be clear how the 13th AHV pension is to be financed. The two chambers of parliament have been arguing about this for some time. The National Council committee responsible wants to finance the supplementary pension solely from VAT and is making a new proposal. It is proposing a temporary increase of 0.5 percentage points until the end of 2033. In the first round of consultations, the National Council decided on an additional 0.7 percentage points, limited until 2030. The Council of States, on the other hand, has so far relied on VAT and salary contributions. It has already been decided that the 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time at the end of the year. CHF 4.2 billion will be needed for this in 2026, around CHF 4.5 billion in 2030 and CHF 5.4 billion in 2040.

Fireworks initiative

The popular initiative "For a restriction on fireworks (fireworks initiative)" and the indirect counter-proposal to it are causing a stir in the Council of States. Its responsible committee wants to follow the National Council on most points. This means that the setting off of firecrackers is to be banned throughout Switzerland. There should be no tightening of the identification requirement. Unlike the National Council, a narrow majority of the Council of States committee wants to make the setting off of fireworks that pose a medium or high risk subject to cantonal approval. The fireworks initiative is to be rejected in favor of the counter-proposal.

Levy for electric trucks

In future, e-trucks will have to pay the performance-related heavy vehicle charge (HVC), as those with fossil fuels already have to do today. Like the National Council, the responsible Council of States committee also agrees in principle. The small chamber will now decide on the matter. Several proposals to amend the bill are being discussed. For example, the Council of States committee rejects the idea of adjusting the flat-rate charges and the HVF tariffs in line with inflation if this changes by at least two percentage points. The majority wants to give the Federal Council leeway when adjusting to inflation. The minority, on the other hand, wants planning security for companies. The committee also decided to include a minimum value and a tariff cap in the law for setting the HVF tariffs.

Victim Assistance Act

The partial revision of the Victim Assistance Act is intended to give victims of violence better access to primary medical care. For example, a sufficient number of places in emergency shelters are to be provided. The Grand Chamber is now the first chamber to discuss this. Its responsible committee considers it necessary to expand victim support services. A minority, however, is requesting that the corresponding provision on accommodation be completely removed from the draft. In 2024, there were 17 femicides and two men killed in current or former partnerships. One minor, one woman and five men were killed in a family context. This means that over half of the 45 homicides took place in a domestic context.

Intelligence service

At the end of January, the Federal Council passed a bill to revise the Intelligence Service Act for the attention of parliament. It wants to give the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) more tools for the early detection of threats. It also wants to strengthen the supervision of the FIS. The National Council is the first chamber to discuss this. Its responsible committee wants to further expand the tasks of the FIS for the procurement of information. A minority, however, criticizes the fact that the FIS does not fully comply with the current law, particularly when it comes to monitoring political activities. It therefore wants to reject the bill until the control mechanisms are in place.

Individual taxation

Following approval by the electorate, individual taxation can now also be introduced. The responsible committee of the Council of States therefore rejects the centrist popular initiative to abolish the marriage tax penalty at federal level. The committee also does not want a counter-proposal. It decided to reject the initiative by 7 votes to 6. It rejected an indirect counter-proposal with the same ratio of votes. The small chamber will make the final decision. The fronts are likely to be clear: The narrow majority that voted for individual taxation in the Council of States is now likely to reject the counter-proposal of the centrist initiative. It remains to be seen whether the initiative will be withdrawn after the Council of States' deliberations in the summer.

Construction of new nuclear power plants

In Switzerland, the construction of new nuclear power plants should be made possible again. This is the opinion of the Federal Council and the Council of States. The debate in the National Council is now imminent. Its responsible committee also wants to adopt the indirect counter-proposal to the blackout initiative. However, the decision was made by a narrow margin of 13 votes to 12. A strong minority is against the changes to the law. It argues that planning security for the expansion of renewable energies would suffer if the ban were lifted. It also fears "considerable financial risks". The voters are likely to have the final say. The Greens have already announced a referendum should the National Council follow the majority of its committee. The popular initiative is subject to a mandatory referendum anyway.

Import ban on foie gras

The National Council does not want an import ban on foie gras, but rather a declaration obligation and, if necessary, further measures to reduce the commercial import volume. Now it is the turn of the Council of States. However, its responsible committee wants to supplement the counter-proposal to the foie gras initiative in certain areas. According to the proposal, the Federal Council should also be given the opportunity to propose animal welfare-related requirements and requirements relating to production processes. The committee also wants to specify the order in which the measures should be taken depending on how the situation develops. Like the Federal Council, a minority is calling for the counter-proposal to be rejected.

Twelve Sunday sales per year

The Council of States is debating whether the cantons should be able to authorize up to twelve Sunday sales per year in future. The current maximum is four. The bill is intended to take account of changing shopping needs and competition from online retailers. The legislative project is the result of an initiative by the Canton of Zurich, which was approved by both parliamentary committees responsible. The Federal Council welcomes the proposal. It is a "moderate flexibilization" that leaves it up to the cantons to decide how to deal with Sunday work. There is criticism from the left. Opponents argue that the proposal is anti-social, endangers the health of employees and disregards democratic decisions. The population has regularly rejected Sunday sales at the ballot box.

Expansion of the electricity grid

Switzerland is dependent on an efficient electricity grid, not least for the energy transition. The National Council now wants to push ahead with the conversion and expansion of the grid. Now it is the Council of States' turn. Its responsible committee has also said yes to the so-called grid express. However, it wants to extend the bill and, for example, is in favor of assigning national importance to the distribution grid facilities as well as the transmission grid facilities, which in principle outweighs other national interests. However, the low-voltage grid should be excluded. The Council of States Committee agrees that high-voltage and extra-high-voltage lines should in principle hang in the air.

Spouses on farms

The Federal Council wants to strengthen the position of spouses on farms. To this end, it is proposing, for example, a preferential right of first refusal for spouses. In addition, the entrepreneurial scope for agricultural businesses is to be expanded. To this end, the state government is proposing, among other things, an increase in the previous limit for taking out mortgages. The National Council is the first chamber to discuss the bill. Its responsible committee largely requested that the Federal Council's draft be approved. In the overall vote, the committee unanimously approved the partial revision of agricultural land law.

E-prescriptions for pharmacies

Prescriptions for medicines and medication plans are to be issued and filled electronically in future. This should improve the quality of treatment and patient safety. Like the National Council, the responsible Council of States committee also wants to amend the Therapeutic Products Act accordingly. However, patients should be able to request to receive the prescription or medication plan in paper form. To speed up the digitalization of the medication process, the Council of States committee wants to allow mail order and home delivery services for medicines. It is also proposing a new, simplified authorization procedure for veterinary medicinal products in order to increase security of supply. Finally, it is generally in favor of the new regulations on advanced therapy medicinal products.

More flights in Zurich

Until now, flights have been allowed to take off or land at Zurich Airport until 11 pm. It is also permitted to reduce delays without special permission until 11.30 pm. The Federal Council now wants to enshrine this current regime in the Aviation Act. The responsible National Council committee is of the same opinion. By 17 votes to 8, it decided to extend the so-called vested rights guarantee to the operation of the national airports of Zurich and Geneva. The National Council is the first chamber to discuss the bill to amend the Aviation Act. A minority of the committee rejects the amendment because it fears that noise protection could be weakened as a result.

Rehabilitation of Swiss volunteers

Swiss citizens who voluntarily fought with the Resistance in France or with Italian resistance groups against fascism during the Second World War should be rehabilitated. This is what the National Council wants. Now it is the turn of the Council of States. Its responsible committee is in agreement with the bill. The majority sees the rehabilitation of the Swiss volunteers as a sign of recognition of the historical contribution that these people made in the fight for freedom and democracy. At the same time, the committee emphasizes that the ban on foreign military service still has an important security and state policy function today.

Debate on the army

The Council of States holds a lengthy debate on the army. The priorities set by the Federal Council for the army's rearmament are well received by the committee responsible. It wants to wave through the Armed Forces Dispatch unchanged - including the additional credit for the procurement of an estimated thirty F-35 fighter jets. In total, this involves commitment credits of around CHF 3.4 billion. In view of the heightened security policy situation, the committee considers it essential to increase the army's defense capability and strengthen its defense against the most likely threats. Proposals to forego individual procurements and to increase funding for the defense against mini-drones were clearly rejected by the committee.

Value added tax in tourism

The National Council is bending over backwards on the VAT rate for tourism. In the opinion of Parliament, the hotel industry should continue to pay less VAT than other businesses. The special rate for accommodation establishments of 3.8% instead of 8.1% is to be retained until 2035. The Federal Council is opposed to the implementation of a corresponding motion for financial policy reasons. The special rate was introduced at the time as a temporary measure to support the ailing hotel industry. To date, the special rate has been extended six times, most recently until 2027.

List of safe countries of origin

Expanding the list of safe countries of origin, no residence permits for criminals, stricter deportation rules for third-country nationals with criminal convictions: these and other demands will be addressed by both chambers of parliament during an extraordinary session on the topic of security. Proposals from the SVP, FDP and GLP will be discussed in the National Council. The Federal Council proposes that most of these motions be rejected. Two SVP motions will be debated in the Council of States.

Free trade agreement with the Mercosur states

The free trade agreement with the Mercosur states is coming to Parliament. The National Council is the first chamber to discuss it. The majority of the responsible committee sees the agreement as an opportunity to diversify Swiss trade relations in the current geopolitical global situation. The committee wants to add an additional article to the federal decree. This requires the Federal Council to adopt the provisions of the EU's Deforestation Ordinance. The agreement is not without controversy. The Greens have already announced a referendum against the bill. And the agricultural sector is also anything but satisfied. As a flanking measure to the Mercosur agreement, it is calling for a commitment credit in the millions to cushion the negative effects.

Adoption of stepchildren

New rules on the adoption of stepchildren should be considered in a broader context. This is what the responsible Council of States committee is calling for. It therefore wants to refer the bill on simplified stepchild adoption back to the Federal Council. The federal government should therefore integrate facilitated stepchild adoption into the ongoing revision of the law on parentage and the Reproductive Medicine Act and submit an overall package to Parliament. A minority requested that the proposal be referred back to the Federal Council. Another minority requested that the bill be rejected. The small chamber will now decide on the matter.

Federal Administration

Towards the end of the session, the Council of States will debate a ban on severance payments to federal executives. This was prompted by a parliamentary initiative from former Schaffhausen Council of States member Thomas Minder (non-party). Severance payments can currently be made to directors of offices, for example. However, there is no severance pay for voluntary resignations. The Federal Council is against a ban. Severance payments could be appropriate in certain situations, but should be used in moderation, it wrote in its statement on the planned amendment to the law. A ban could have a negative impact on the attractiveness of top management positions at the federal government.