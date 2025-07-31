12.21 p.m.

The federal holiday started off mostly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms have been moving across Switzerland since midday. In the evening, the weather may calm down temporarily on the Central Plateau and it will remain dry in many places. However, further showers are expected in northwestern Switzerland and along the Alpine foothills and the Alps.

The situation regarding fireworks remains delicate. There is a renewed threat of thunderstorms with strong gusts locally. Warning level 2 applies for the northern Alpine ridge due to the threat of precipitation - this means moderate danger.

During the night to Saturday, new showers and thunderstorms will follow from the northwest. On Saturday, it will be changeable and occasionally wet in the lowlands and rainy all day in the Alps with 19-21 degrees. In the south, after a thundery morning, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures of up to 26 degrees.