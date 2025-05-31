The first heatwave of the year hit Switzerland on Saturday: Temperatures rose above 30 degrees in several places. Thunderstorms reach Switzerland in the evening: "considerable danger" in several cantons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the high temperatures during the day, several thunderstorm cells will reach Switzerland from the southwest in the evening and could cause heavy rainfall in various regions. Geneva, Biel and Neuchâtel are initially at risk, as is central Switzerland around Lucerne. Later on, Bern, Fribourg, Olten and north-eastern Switzerland could also be affected. Heavy thunderstorms are expected above all in western Switzerland.

The federal meteorologists have issued a thunderstorm warning: the second-highest warning level 4 applies to the Val de Ruz-Colombier, Val de Travers and Vallon de Saint-Imier areas.

The federal government is also warning of "considerable danger" (danger level 3) due to the expected thunderstorms in the regions of Vallée de Joux, Delémont-Bellelay, Gersau-Engelbergertal, Sarnen-Lungern and Lucerne-Aplnacht.

The population of the affected areas is advised to avoid bodies of water and places exposed to lightning strikes such as hills, trees and open areas.

As the thunderstorm cell is moving further to the north-east, the federal government has now also issued a warning for central Switzerland and Aargau. There could be severe thunderstorms and hail in some areas until midnight.