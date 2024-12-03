The municipality of Hauptwil-Gottshaus is located in the Thurgau district of Weinfelden. Google Street View

By hoarding animals in Switzerland and Germany, a woman from Thurgau has accumulated large debts. Even a ban on keeping animals did not stop her from her activities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite a ban, a woman from Hauptwil-Gottshaus TG kept numerous animals in Switzerland and later also in Germany.

Wherever she worked, she always left behind a large mountain of debt.

The authorities have now arrested her property. Her whereabouts are unknown. Show more

A woman from Hauptwil-Gottshaus TG has left behind large debts by collecting horses, dogs and cats in Switzerland and Germany. She was banned from keeping animals in Switzerland over a decade ago, but continued her activities in Germany. Her financial obligations often went unpaid, which led to considerable debts, as reported by the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper.

Twelve years ago, the St. Gallen Veterinary Office confiscated 22 of the woman's horses, which were being kept in poor condition on a farm in Andwil SG. A further 13 horses were kept in a stable near Bischofszell TG, where the farmer was not paid for his services.

In Hittnau in the Zurich Oberland, the woman housed 16 horses, but soon stopped paying for their accommodation. The farmer who looked after the animals finally had to auction them off after the woman disappeared with debts of 30,000 francs.

Despite a ban on keeping animals in Switzerland, she continued to keep horses in Homburg TG, where she lived with her partner. She left debts there too and eventually moved on to Germany.

New country, old problems

In Germany, the woman continued her activities and left behind large debts there too. At a stud farm in Rhineland-Palatinate, where she found shelter with her partner, she owes the owner 200,000 euros. In total, her debts in Germany amounted to at least 400,000 euros. The woman left behind a huge mess and numerous unpaid bills when she left the farm.

The woman brought 60 horses, 16 dogs and various cats and rabbits with her, but according to the report, she was overburdened from the start. The animals suffered from inadequate care and the woman did not comply with the authorities' requirements.

In the end, she fled with the dogs to Switzerland, where they were confiscated. The horses were placed in France and Austria, where financial problems also arose.

Mountain of debt has legal consequences

Despite an inheritance of CHF 3.5 million in 2019, the woman's assets have now been exhausted. She has not paid any taxes in Hauptwil-Gottshaus since 2021 and her debts amount to over CHF 62,000. The debt enforcement office has seized her property to secure the claims of her creditors. The woman is trying to sell her property, but this is only possible if she settles her debts.

The woman's whereabouts are currently unknown, but it is assumed that she regularly stays at her house in Hauptwil-Gottshaus.

The municipality is refraining from commenting for reasons of privacy, but the case may be discussed at the next municipal meeting.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos on the topic