The Frauenfeld district court sentenced a 39-year-old man to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing seven girls and eight women. sda (Symbolbild)

A 39-year-old man abused over a dozen girls and women and filmed his acts. He has now been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Frauenfeld District Court - after which he will be banned from the country.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 39-year-old man abused over a dozen girls and women.

The sexual assaults took place over a period of years and are documented on videos made by the man himself.

The Frauenfeld District Court has now sentenced the man to 15 years' imprisonment and a subsequent 15-year ban from the country. Show more

The Frauenfeld District Court has sentenced a 39-year-old man to 15 years in prison for sexual acts with children and multiple rapes. He will then be banned from the country for 15 years. The man abused over a dozen girls and women and filmed his acts.

In its verdict, the court followed the prosecution's demand. The latter demanded the maximum sentence for the offenses committed due to the massive and repeated sexual violence. The presiding judge described this as appropriate.

Among other things, the man was also banned from working with minors for life, banned from contact with all victims and ordered to undergo outpatient psychiatric treatment.

The court also ordered the man to pay the victims more than 200,000 francs plus interest for compensation and damages. In addition, there are legal costs of around 100,000 francs and legal fees of several tens of thousands of francs.

"Disturbing images" prove the deeds

The man injected his victims with the anesthetic ketamine. He then abused the unconscious girls and women, sometimes on a massive scale. They came from his personal environment. The youngest victim was four years old.

The sexual assaults took place over a period of years and are documented on videos made by the man himself. In his ruling, the judge spoke of "disturbing images" that prove the acts.

A girl gets the case rolling

During the trial, the public prosecutor described the accused as a selfish and manipulative character. He had unscrupulously chosen his victims. "He shamelessly exploited the trust of his personal environment." For example, the man used his own young children as decoys to lure their "companions" to his home for overnight stays, the prosecutor explained.

The case was started by a seven-year-old girl who told her grandmother details of the assaults she had experienced. During a house search, investigators finally came across video recordings of more than a dozen victims.

One of the children in the videos, a girl of around 5 to 7 years of age, on whom the accused carried out sexual acts, could not be identified.

Public prosecutor's office casts doubt on statements

"It's horrible, I take full responsibility," said the accused during questioning at the trial. Earlier, the judge described details of serious sexual abuse of a pre-school girl.

The man explained the abuse with his own experiences as a child in his native country in Latin America, when he himself was sexually abused by a man and also passed on to other men. In addition, he had not been himself during the acts due to a ketamine addiction.

However, the public prosecutor cast doubt on these arguments. There were contradictory statements regarding the alleged abuse as a child. In addition, he had never told anyone close to him, such as his ex-wife, about such experiences. And the ketamine addiction had not been medically confirmed either. In the end, the court also deemed the accused to be fully capable of guilt.

The defendant's lawyer demanded a prison sentence of seven years for her client in court and that the expulsion from the country be waived.

The verdict is not yet final.