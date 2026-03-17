An ingenious cheating trick during the theory test for the learner's license has criminal consequences in Thurgau. Symbolbild: Keystone

A driving instructor from the canton of Thurgau systematically assisted pupils with hidden technology during the theory test. The High Court has now confirmed the guilty verdicts against him and two candidates.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driving instructor in the canton of Thurgau systematically helped learner drivers to cheat on their theory test.

Hidden cameras and headphones were used.

The High Court has now confirmed guilty verdicts and imposed fines on the driving instructor and two learner drivers. Show more

In the canton of Thurgau, a brazen cheating trick during the theory test has ended in a verdict. The high court has confirmed the guilty verdicts against a driving instructor and two learner drivers, as reported by the "Thurgauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The case dates back to 2022: during a theory test for a learner's license, suspicions first arose that a candidate might have received outside help. He had headphones in his ear and a hidden camera with him. Because he left the test during a phone call, the incident initially remained unexplained.

It wasn't until the second attempt two months later that it all came to light and the candidate was "caught red-handed", according to the report. The investigation revealed that a driving instructor had deliberately equipped his pupils, was able to follow the exam questions on camera and give the answers directly into their ears.

Sentenced to a fine

According to the indictment, the driving instructor used this method not just once, but with three candidates. Two of them passed the test thanks to the unauthorized help, a third failed twice and was therefore only convicted of attempted fraud.

According to the Thurgauer Zeitung, the High Court did not believe the driving instructor's version that he had merely translated. On the contrary, it was clearly proven that he actively supported the candidates. He was convicted of aiding and abetting.

The sentence includes a conditional fine of 120 daily rates of CHF 110 each and a fine of CHF 3,400. Two learner drivers have to pay 70 daily rates of 60 and 40 francs respectively - also plus a fine. All those involved will also have to pay the costs of the proceedings. The verdict is not yet final.

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