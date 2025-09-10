The Thurgau cantonal parliament wants its canton to submit a cantonal referendum against individual taxation to the federal government. (Archive image) sda

Thurgau is opposing individual taxation at federal level. On Wednesday, the Grand Council voted 79 to 34 in favor of a cantonal referendum.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you

It thus follows St. Gallen; a total of eight cantons are needed to trigger a nationwide referendum - an instrument that has only been used once since 1874.

The Thurgau government warns of additional burdens for single-earner marriages, high costs and a great deal of enforcement work and instead opts for the splitting model. Show more

On Wednesday morning, the Grand Council of the Canton of Thurgau decided by 79 votes to 34 to launch a cantonal referendum against the new federal law on individual taxation.

Thurgau is thus following in the footsteps of the canton of St. Gallen, which is the only canton to have already decided on a cantonal referendum - albeit without a parliamentary decision, as the government was able to take this step independently.

Marc Rüdisüli, party president of Die Junge Mitte Schweiz and himself a Thurgau cantonal councillor, was delighted: "It is a very clear result in favor of holding a cantonal referendum. Even a majority of the FDP parliamentary group was in favor, as were some Greens."

For there to actually be a nationwide vote, eight cantons must submit a cantonal referendum. This instrument is extremely rare: It has only been used once since its introduction in 1874. In 2003, eleven cantons held a referendum against a tax reform. However, the referendum would have been held anyway because over 50,000 signatures for a popular referendum were collected at the same time. The cantons prevailed in the referendum on May 16, 2004.

Thurgau wants splitting model

This year too, a collection of signatures for a popular referendum is running parallel to the cantonal movement. However, as the signatures must first be certified by all municipalities, opponents of individual taxation are hoping for a "shortcut" via a cantonal referendum.

This was called for by the Conference of Finance Directors, in which all cantonal finance ministers exchange views. Further cantonal referendums are threatened in the cantons of Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden and Innerrhoden, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz and Ticino.

There is also resistance to a cantonal referendum: the cantons of Bern, Glarus, Jura, Schaffhausen and Solothurn have already declared that they will not hold one.

The Thurgau government had previously explained to parliament in a report that the new federal law would place a greater burden on single-earner marriages, impose high conversion costs on the cantons and lead to considerable enforcement costs. Instead, it advocates the splitting model, which has been successfully applied in many cantons for years.