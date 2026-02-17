The drinking water in Stettfurt is contaminated. (symbolic image) sda

The drinking water in the Thurgau municipality of Stettfurt is microbiologically contaminated. The authorities have issued an immediate supply ban for the entire municipality. The population is asked not to drink tap water.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The drinking water in Stettfurt is microbiologically contaminated, the entire municipal area is affected.

Tap water may not be consumed until further notice, and cooking with tap water is also prohibited.

Bottled drinking water will be available at the Tscharnerhaus from 2 pm. Show more

The water supply of the municipality of Stettfurt detected microbiological contamination of the drinking water on February 17, 2026. As a result, an immediate general drinking ban was issued.

The entire municipal area of Stettfurt is affected, including the OS Halinger school building. The tap water may not be drunk or used for cooking until further notice.

The municipality has announced that it is working at full speed to restore the supply. It is currently unclear how long the restrictions will last. It could take several days.

Showers and dishwashers may still be used

Not all uses are restricted. According to the municipality, dishwashers may continue to be used as long as the highest temperature setting of at least 80 degrees is selected. Showers, toilet flushing, general cleaning work and washing with machines also remain permitted.

Anyone who has already consumed tap water should monitor their state of health. If symptoms such as fever, diarrhea or vomiting occur within 48 hours, it is recommended to seek medical advice.

Bottled drinking water will be available at the Tscharnerhaus from 2 pm. The municipality has set up a hotline for questions.

The municipality will provide regular updates on further developments via its official website.