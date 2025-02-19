The Thurgau cantonal parliament met on Wednesday in Weinfelden town hall. (archive picture) sda

The Thurgau parliament has decided against the naturalization of a Syrian, although the Federal Supreme Court had previously ruled in his favour.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Thurgau parliament rejected the naturalization of a Syrian man, although the Federal Supreme Court had previously ruled in his favour in a similar case.

The Justice Committee justified the rejection on the grounds of debt, lack of integration and insufficient language skills.

The application was rejected by 42 votes to 72, but the Syrian's lawyer announced that he would appeal the decision. Show more

The Thurgau parliament has rejected the naturalization of a Syrian citizen, although the Federal Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of the man in a similar case. The city of Romanshorn had initially refused naturalization, which the Syrian successfully challenged before the Federal Supreme Court. As a result, he was naturalized by Romanshorn. This was reported by SRF.

A central point in these proceedings was the man's debt of CHF 11,500. However, the Federal Supreme Court had already ruled that these debts should not be an obstacle to naturalization at municipal level.

Judicial commission decides against naturalization

Despite the ruling of the highest Swiss court from 2023, the Judicial Committee of the Thurgau Grand Council decided against naturalization. Hermann Lei from the SVP argued that the procedure was independent of the Federal Supreme Court and criticized the applicant's financial and integration deficits, including insufficient language skills and a lack of social integration.

In contrast, Thomas Leu from the FDP spoke out in favour of naturalization. He emphasized that the Federal Supreme Court ruling should be respected as final and that it would not make sense to restart the procedure as no new findings were to be expected. He also emphasized the responsibility towards the state treasury.

The case would be taken further

Ultimately, the Thurgau parliament rejected the naturalization application by 42 votes to 72, with 8 abstentions. The SVP, the EDU and the Aufrecht party voted unanimously against, while the other parties were divided.

The Syrian's lawyer announced that they intend to appeal the decision, which is considered legally contestable.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.