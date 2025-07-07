Pastor Gottfried Spieth preaches at the Evangelical Church of St. Dionysius in Diessenhofen. Google Street View

A Thurgau pastor has recently become a member of the city parliament of a German city for the AfD. The church is not happy about this, but cannot do anything about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pastor Gottfried Spieth from Diessenhofen TG has been elected to the city parliament of Frankfurt an der Oder (Germany) for the controversial AfD party.

His election has led to criticism within the church community due to the AfD's proximity to far-right positions.

Legally, however, he cannot be denied the office. Show more

Gottfried Spieth has been the pastor of the Protestant parish of Diessenhofen TG since 2017. He has now recently taken on a new political role: The 64-year-old was elected to the city council in the German municipality of Frankfurt an der Oder for the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), as reported by the "Thurgauer Zeitung" newspaper.

This is met with disapproval within the church: "In Germany, the AfD is classified as partly right-wing extremist and anti-Semitic. These are not values that the church represents," Diessenhof church president Jael Mascherin is quoted as saying.

Spieth is valued as a pastor, especially as he refrains from using political messages in his sermons. However, the church leadership's hands are tied when it comes to political activity: "He is elected, we can't do anything about it," Mascherin told the Thurgauer Zeitung.

Spieth: "Expanded social commitment"

According to Christina Aus der Au, President of the Thurgau Church Council, pastors should in principle be allowed to hold political office. However, she emphasizes: "We don't exclude anyone as long as they don't preach AfD slogans."

Spieth himself refers to his election as an "extended social commitment". He does not represent extreme AfD positions, nor does he have anything "to do with right-wing extremists". For example, he is involved in ecumenical refugee work with Ukrainians in Diessenhofen.

He sees himself as a bridge builder and is respected by various parties and groups in the town parliament.

Pastor Spieth will soon have plenty of time for his political activities: He will retire at the end of 2025. His departure from Diessenhofen is taking place two months earlier than planned - according to Spieth "for internal reasons".