Driving license confiscated Thurgau police stop speeding at 214 km/h

Stefan Michel

15.5.2025

A speeding driver traveling at 214 km/h has been caught during a routine speed check by the Thurgau cantonal police.
During a routine speed check, the Thurgau cantonal police have caught a driver traveling at 214 km/h. He has been banned from driving for the time being. He has lost his driver's license for the time being.

  • A 40-year-old German driver was caught speeding at 214 km/h near Gundetswil TG.
  • He had to surrender his driver's license.
  • At 87 km/h above the speed limit (with deduction of the safety margin), he committed a speeding offense.
Was he in such a hurry, did he not know that a speed limit of 120 km/h applies on Swiss freeways or did he not realize in his haste that he was no longer in Germany?

One thing is clear: the Thurgau police have stopped a driver whose speed they had previously measured at 214 km/h near Gundetswil. Shortly before 11.50 a.m., the 40-year-old German was driving on the highway in the direction of Frauenfeld.

After deducting the safety margin, he exceeded the speed limit by 87 km/h, which means that he had committed a speeding offense. He had to surrender his driver's license and the officers reported him to the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland.