Thurgau police found numerous violations during inspections of scrap gold purchases. Polizei Thurgau

The Thurgau cantonal police have discovered numerous breaches of the law during inspections of scrap gold purchases. Several dealers were operating without a license or using uncalibrated scales. The police are now warning against rogue traders.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Thurgau police found numerous violations during inspections of scrap gold purchases.

Some dealers were working without a license or with uncalibrated scales.

The police warn against fraud and advise caution when selling. Show more

The Thurgau cantonal police warn against dubious purchases of old gold and precious metals. Numerous breaches of the law have been discovered in recent months during several inspections of mobile purchasing events in catering establishments.

According to the police, more than half of the providers checked were in breach of regulations - for example by using uncalibrated scales, missing or subsequently altered receipts and missing permits. Those responsible were reported to the public prosecutor's office.

There are also known cases of people receiving significantly less than the actual market value for their valuables. In one case, a woman was put under massive pressure at home by a buyer and sold jewelry far below its value.

The police advise people to obtain several offers when selling old gold - preferably from local specialist stores - and to ask for receipts and not to be pressured into a quick sale. Further information and tips are available online from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.