According to the indictment, the perpetrator injected more than a dozen victims from his personal circle with the anaesthetic ketamine. (symbolic image) Patrick Pleul/KEYSTONE

The public prosecutor demanded 15 years in prison against a 39-year-old man at the Frauenfeld district court on Thursday. He is alleged to have anaesthetized more than a dozen girls and women and sexually abused some of them on a massive scale. He filmed them.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a rape trial at the Frauenfeld district court, the prosecutor has demanded 15 years in prison for the accused.

He is accused of sexual acts with children and multiple rapes.

The perpetrator used the anaesthetic ketamine to render his victims unconscious. The youngest was four years old. Show more

On the second day of the trial, the public prosecutor spoke to the judges about the heinous film footage on which the charges are based. The child pornographic material on the seized data carriers of the accused is extremely difficult to bear.

Among other things, the man is accused of multiple sexual acts with children and multiple rapes. According to the indictment, he injected more than a dozen victims from his personal environment with the anesthetic ketamine. He then assaulted the unconscious girls and women. He filmed the sexual assaults on his cell phone. The youngest victim was four years old.

The public prosecutor described the accused as a selfish and manipulative character. The 15 years' imprisonment demanded was the highest possible sentence for the offenses charged. This was justified due to the massive and repeated sexual violence. In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecution is demanding a subsequent expulsion from the country for 15 years.

It is unclear whether more acts took place

A second prosecutor explained in court that the accused relativized his actions, played them down or did not want to remember them. He was constantly making protective allegations. "He only admitted his actions when they could be proven with videos," the prosecutor explained. It remained unclear how many other acts had taken place in addition to the sexual offenses proven by the film recordings.

According to the public prosecutor, there was no evidence of any real remorse on the part of the accused. Instead, she spoke of calculating, cunning and unscrupulous behavior. "He shamelessly exploited the trust of his personal environment." For example, he used his own young children as decoys to lure their peers to his home for overnight stays, the prosecutor explained.

Seven girls and eight women had been sexually abused over a period of years. The accused is also accused of consuming illegal pornography, for example with children or animals.

Doubts about the accused's statements

The accused explained his abuse with his own experiences as a child in Latin America, when he himself was sexually abused by a man. He also claimed that he was not himself during the acts due to a ketamine addiction.

The public prosecutor questioned these arguments. There were contradictory statements about the alleged abuse as a child. In addition, he had never told anyone close to him, such as his ex-wife, about such experiences. The ketamine addiction was also not medically confirmed. The defendant was fully culpable.

Victims suffered psychological damage

On the second day of the trial, victims' lawyers made demands for a dozen victims. The compensation demanded ranged between 10,000 and 45,000 francs each, plus interest. There are also claims for damages.

According to one lawyer, none of the victims could really be compensated for the suffering they had endured. "The compensation is intended to help with emotional recovery." Several victims are struggling with major psychological problems.

The case was initiated by a seven-year-old girl who told her grandmother details of the assaults she had experienced. During a house search, investigators finally came across video recordings they had made of more than a dozen victims.

The trial will continue next week with the plea of the accused's defense lawyer.

SDA