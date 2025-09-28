3.17 pm

Solothurn parents will not receive childcare vouchers: On Sunday, voters clearly rejected a canton-wide regulation of supplementary family childcare. They also rejected one of two building loans.

Solothurn voters rejected the highly controversial childcare law with a 64.5 percent "no" vote: 59,534 people voted "no" and 32,753 "yes". The turnout was 50.8%, as the canton announced on its website.

The cantonal government had planned to amend the Social Welfare Act to oblige municipalities to "ensure a needs-based supply of childcare places for children up to the end of elementary school".

Parents who have their child looked after in a daycare center, an after-school care center, at a lunch table or in a day family were to receive income-based childcare vouchers. 60 percent of the costs should have been covered by the municipalities, 40 percent by the canton. The government reckoned with total costs of around CHF 15 to 20 million per year. The SVP, FDP and EVP fought against the daycare law. They criticized the "compulsion for all municipalities", which disregarded municipal autonomy.