Claudio Zali, president of the Ticino cantonal government, has announced his resignation. The Lega politician is thus stepping down in the wake of allegations of abuse of office.

Here's what it's all about Claudio Zali announces his resignation as a member of the Ticino State Council following the audio scandal.

He denies the allegations of violence and refers to them as verbal outbursts.

At the same time, he levels serious accusations against politicians and the media. Summary created with

Claudio Zali (Lega), President of the Ticino State Council, has been under pressure for days. The reason for this is the release of an audio recording in which Zali calls for violence against a woman.

Now Zali appears to be taking action: In a statement released on Wednesday, he announced his resignation. According to the statement, the State Council held an extraordinary meeting. Details will be provided at a press conference in Bellinzona at 2:00 p.m.

The release of the audio recording on Wednesday by Radio and Television Switzerland (RSI) sparked a veritable outcry. The recording, which was shared via an anonymous Instagram profile, captures a private conversation that took place several years ago between a man (identified as Claudio Zali, who was already a member of the cantonal government at the time) and a female friend. She asked him for advice on how to get rid of a stalker.

"Beat her up," says the President of the State Council in the recording, whose voice is clearly recognizable. He said he had done the same thing himself when she showed up at his home.

Zali Weighs In

In a letter obtained by Radio Ticino, Zali comments on his resignation. In it, Zali also addresses the audio recordings released last week. The woman he had mentioned had appeared on his property at night about ten years ago. At the time, he had merely pushed her off the property, grabbing her by the arm, but had not struck her. Although she had filed a police report, she withdrew it a few days later.

Zali also addresses the claim that he wanted to have another woman beaten up. He says she had been harassing him and his then-partner for months. No one had used violence against her; rather, the courts had taken up the case and convicted the woman.

Zali goes on to write that his remarks were merely the private outburst of a desperate man. They were verbal outbursts, not actual violence. “I didn’t hit anyone, and I didn’t have anyone else hit anyone. I am not a violent person,” he emphasizes.

In addition, the district president points out that no criminal proceedings are pending against him in connection with the illegally recorded and published telephone conversations. He has not committed any crime and is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

A Broad Attack on Politics and the Media

At the same time, Zali is launching a counterattack. He accuses Ticino’s political establishment of mediocrity and the media of sensationalism. He claims that the unprecedented media and political campaign against him has made it impossible for him to continue his work calmly and credibly. Furthermore, he sees this as a deliberate attempt to hinder his previously announced candidacy for next year’s elections.

“Apparently, I’m upsetting a lot of people,” Zali continues. Despite the support of many citizens, he has decided to resign. He regrets disappointing their expectations but will step down from his position once the most important matters have been concluded.

The Lega politician is currently under pressure due to several scandals. In addition to the audio recordings that have been made public, these include the investigation into the case of a 14-year-old in Farera and an email sent to the cantonal hospital in which he is alleged to have lobbied for the hiring of an acquaintance.