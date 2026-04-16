The Onsernone Valley is popular with people who have their primary residence and tax domicile elsewhere. To the detriment of the municipality's resources. KEYSTONE

The municipality of Onsernone TI would like to make the numerous second home owners more responsible for contributing to public services - including financially. The initiative is not well received by everyone.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Onsernone is seeking dialog with second-home owners, as it is missing out on important tax revenue due to around 80% second homes. The aim is to promote voluntary commitment to safeguard public services.

Specifically, this involves support for the fire department, hiking trails and defibrillator maintenance, for which the municipality is also soliciting donations. A well-attended information evening showed interest, but met with some criticism for targeting vacation home owners.

In the long term, the municipality also wants to attract young residents and tackle the region's economic problems. In addition to money, there is a lack of workers, which is why the initiative aims to strengthen ties with the valley. Show more

"We are seeking dialog with second-home owners in the valley," says municipal councillor Nadir Cortesi when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. As more and more tasks are being shifted from the canton to the municipalities, they have to look for new solutions in order to maintain the most important public services in the valley. After all, with around 80 percent two-apartment owners, the municipality is missing out on important tax money.

This involves projects in which second-home owners can get involved on a voluntary basis. The municipality has selected three areas for this this year: The fire department, the maintenance and extension of hiking trails and the maintenance of defibrillators. The latter also includes the training of volunteers who can intervene quickly in an emergency, as stated on the municipality's website.

There is also a QR code for donations on the website. "Every contribution, regardless of its amount, is an important sign of awareness and participation in the life of the valley," it says. The money goes directly to one of the areas mentioned.

Letter only to owners of vacation homes

An information evening on the initiative was held last Saturday. The room was full to bursting, says Cortesi. However, there are also second home owners who are annoyed that the letter with the motto "Strengthening the sense of community" was only sent to them. Everyone should lend a hand, including the permanent residents, says one vacation home owner. Cortesi replies that the aim at this stage of the project was to give second-home owners direct contact with the municipal council and room for ideas.

Letter to second home owners "Strengthening togetherness" with "new forms of cooperation" means that part-time residents should participate in community tasks - by working together or making donations. Comune di Onsernone

Involving the owners of the vacation homes in the development of the valley is important to them, as many of them are second or third generation residents and have strong ties to the region. "Donations come second for us," explains Cortesi, who is responsible for education, public health and spatial planning. The municipal council is also working on a new strategy to attract more young residents. New arrivals could soon be paid a contribution towards an Italian course, for example.

Like all peripheral regions, his valley is also struggling with economic difficulties, says Cortesi. Onsernone has the lowest financial strength of all municipalities in the canton - and this in an area of over 100 square kilometers. By comparison, the city of Zurich covers a good 90 square kilometers. "We lack manpower more than money," explains Cortesi. With the initiative, the municipality wants to steer the residents' love for the valley in "concrete directions".

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