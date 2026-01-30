The H5N1 bird flu virus has been detected in a cattle egret in Ticino. Symbolbild: Keystone

The dangerous H5N1 avian flu virus has been detected in two wild birds in Ticino. The authorities are calling for caution - and warn against touching dead animals.

The H5N1 bird flu virus has been detected in an eagle owl and a cattle egret in Ticino.

Since November 2025, a total of 28 cases have been registered in wild birds in Switzerland, mostly near lakes.

In Ticino, the H5N1 avian influenza virus has been detected in two wild birds. An eagle owl in Magadino and a cattle egret in Melano were affected.

As reported by the Ticino Department of Health and Social Affairs on Friday, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus in the birds. Both animals were found near lakes.

Since November 2025, the virus has been detected in a total of 28 wild birds in Switzerland, mainly in the vicinity of lakes. In one case in the canton of St. Gallen, captive wild birds were affected.

Dead birds should not be touched

According to current knowledge, the virus can only be transmitted to humans in isolated cases and only in very close contact with sick poultry. The authorities advise not to touch dead wild birds and to inform the police, the game warden or the hunting and fishing authorities.

To prevent further spread of the disease, protective measures for domestic poultry have been in place throughout Switzerland since November 2025. These were issued by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO).

Poultry farmers must keep their animals in closed stables. They are only allowed to roam outdoors if feeding and watering places are not accessible to wild birds. In addition, waterfowl such as geese and ducks must be kept separate from other poultry. In the event of respiratory symptoms or a drop in laying performance, keepers should contact a vet immediately.