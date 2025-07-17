The swimming pool in Mendrisio is to be closed to foreigners. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A motion by the Lega wants the municipal swimming pool in Mendrisio to be open only to locals at weekends. The demand is based on the much-criticized example from Pruntrut.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lega is demanding access restrictions for the Mendrisio swimming pool.

The reason for this is overcrowding and high costs for taxpayers.

The model is Pruntrut JU, where a similar approach caused controversy. Show more

The heat attracts many people across the border - and causes political tensions in Mendrisio TI. With a motion, the Lega dei Ticinesi is demanding that the municipal swimming facility should only be open to locals at weekends and on public holidays.

Signatory Massimiliano Robbiani and two other local councillors told the "Corriere del Ticino " that there were growing complaints about crowds and long waiting times.

Jura municipality as a role model

The reasoning: The entrance fees do not cover the operating costs of the bathing complex by a long way, and the majority is financed by local taxpayers. "It is not fair that those who live and pay here end up not being able to find a place," the motion states. Guests from nearby Italy in particular are blamed for the onslaught.

The Lega cites the Jura town of Pruntrut, which has already introduced a partial ban on admission, as a role model. Specifically, only people who live, work or have citizenship in Switzerland are allowed to enter the outdoor pool.

However, the measure was heavily criticized there - even by the Federal Commission against Racism, which called it a "problematic" step. The inhabitants of the village defended themselves against the accusations on blue News.

Video from the resort