The heat attracts many people across the border - and causes political tensions in Mendrisio TI. With a motion, the Lega dei Ticinesi is demanding that the municipal swimming facility should only be open to locals at weekends and on public holidays.
Signatory Massimiliano Robbiani and two other local councillors told the "Corriere del Ticino " that there were growing complaints about crowds and long waiting times.
Jura municipality as a role model
The reasoning: The entrance fees do not cover the operating costs of the bathing complex by a long way, and the majority is financed by local taxpayers. "It is not fair that those who live and pay here end up not being able to find a place," the motion states. Guests from nearby Italy in particular are blamed for the onslaught.
The Lega cites the Jura town of Pruntrut, which has already introduced a partial ban on admission, as a role model. Specifically, only people who live, work or have citizenship in Switzerland are allowed to enter the outdoor pool.