  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Too many out-of-towners Ticino residents want to close the baths to tourists

Sven Ziegler

17.7.2025

The swimming pool in Mendrisio is to be closed to foreigners.
The swimming pool in Mendrisio is to be closed to foreigners.
Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A motion by the Lega wants the municipal swimming pool in Mendrisio to be open only to locals at weekends. The demand is based on the much-criticized example from Pruntrut.

17.07.2025, 10:42

17.07.2025, 11:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Lega is demanding access restrictions for the Mendrisio swimming pool.
  • The reason for this is overcrowding and high costs for taxpayers.
  • The model is Pruntrut JU, where a similar approach caused controversy.
Show more

The heat attracts many people across the border - and causes political tensions in Mendrisio TI. With a motion, the Lega dei Ticinesi is demanding that the municipal swimming facility should only be open to locals at weekends and on public holidays.

Signatory Massimiliano Robbiani and two other local councillors told the "Corriere del Ticino " that there were growing complaints about crowds and long waiting times.

Jura municipality as a role model

The reasoning: The entrance fees do not cover the operating costs of the bathing complex by a long way, and the majority is financed by local taxpayers. "It is not fair that those who live and pay here end up not being able to find a place," the motion states. Guests from nearby Italy in particular are blamed for the onslaught.

"Switzerland First" and "unthinkable in Austria"This is how the world press reacts to the ban on foreigners in Pruntrut

The Lega cites the Jura town of Pruntrut, which has already introduced a partial ban on admission, as a role model. Specifically, only people who live, work or have citizenship in Switzerland are allowed to enter the outdoor pool.

However, the measure was heavily criticized there - even by the Federal Commission against Racism, which called it a "problematic" step. The inhabitants of the village defended themselves against the accusations on blue News.

blue News on site.

blue News on site"We don't have a ban on foreigners!" - Pruntrut defends itself against right-wing applause

Video from the resort

More from Switzerland

Case goes back to court. Vignette attached with adhesive strips - Aargauer wins dispute before the Federal Supreme Court

Case goes back to courtVignette attached with adhesive strips - Aargauer wins dispute before the Federal Supreme Court

In Baden AG. Albanian (23) escapes from prisoner transport - manhunt underway

In Baden AGAlbanian (23) escapes from prisoner transport - manhunt underway

Mysterious link to US company. Short-term disruption at SRF - website and app were down

Mysterious link to US companyShort-term disruption at SRF - website and app were down