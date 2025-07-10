The virus was transmitted through raw milk cheese. (archive picture) Roland Weihrauch/dpa

For the first time, the TBE virus has been transmitted in France not only through tick bites, but also through the consumption of raw milk cheese. The milk came from animals that had the virus.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In France, TBE was transmitted through raw milk cheese for the first time.

Cases are increasing due to climate change and ticks.

The FOPH recommends vaccination and protection in risk areas. Show more

For the first time, tick-borne encephalitis - also known as TBE virus - has been transmitted through raw milk in France, as reported by RTS.

Until now, experts thought that the virus was only transmitted through tick bites. But in 2020, there were several cases of TBE in France that had a different origin. Several people were infected because they ate raw milk cheese.

The cheese comes from near Oyonnax (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) and was made from milk from infected goats and cows - the French health authorities are therefore warning of an increased risk.

Increasingly common in Europe

In January, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported that the TBE virus is becoming increasingly common in Europe. The number of cases is increasing. Climate change is improving the living conditions for ticks. Almost the whole of Switzerland is a TBE risk area. Only the canton of Ticino is not affected.

In France, there are around 30 cases per year. 20 to 40 percent of those infected show neurological symptoms that can have long-term consequences.

The FOPH advises everyone who is exposed to ticks in risk areas to be vaccinated and recommends protective measures such as long clothing and avoiding undergrowth. It is not yet known whether TBE can also be transmitted through raw milk in Switzerland.

