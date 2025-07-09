A woman pays five times more for her ticket via the SBB app than at a ticket machine. Keystone

What costs 3.20 euros at the ticket machine costs 15.60 francs on the SBB app. A woman reports on the journey from Kreuzlingen TG to Allensbach (D) - a ten-minute journey.

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB customers sometimes pay much more than necessary for short rail journeys to neighboring countries, as the app often only shows expensive day tickets.

The reason for this is the lack of access to regional fares, for example in the German Hegau-Bodensee transport association, as one example shows.

If you want to save money, you should buy tickets directly from local providers or ticket machines abroad. Show more

A train ticket for ten minutes - for the price of a lunch menu. People who buy their tickets for short trips to neighboring countries via the SBB app sometimes pay a lot more. This was the case for a woman who contacted the "Beobachter". She paid a whopping 15.60 francs for the Konstanz-Allensbach (D) route - even though the same ticket costs just 3.20 euros locally at a ticket machine or via Deutsche Bahn. A price difference of almost 400 percent!

SBB confirmed on request: The problem is known - and homemade. Because they do not have access to all the fares of the Hegau-Bodensee regional transport network, they can only offer a day ticket for the entire network area for short journeys. So if you click on "Buy ticket" in the app, you are only shown this option, which many people find unnecessarily expensive.

"Better than nothing"

But why does SBB offer such overpriced tickets at all? "Customers from Switzerland would otherwise have no way of booking a ticket for regional routes beyond the border via the app," argues the rail company. The company is committed to transparency - the scope of services is clearly stated in each case.

Connections to Germany and Austria are particularly affected. In France and Italy, on the other hand, SBB can fully incorporate the regional fares into its systems - which allows fair prices for customers.

So if you want to save money, you should buy train tickets for short international journeys directly from the local or national providers wherever possible - whether online, at a ticket machine or at the ticket counter. Sometimes a short detour to the ticket machine is the only way to avoid having to dig unnecessarily deep into your pockets.