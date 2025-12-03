There are repeated attacks on Jews in Switzerland. sda

A shopping trip in Zurich city center ends with a shocking confrontation for a Jewish couple: a saleswoman refuses to sell, insults the customer and shows her middle finger.

In a Zurich fashion store, an orthodox Jew was refused the purchase of a tie and insulted.

The case is an example of the sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents since 2023, as warned by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities.

The authorities have significantly stepped up security measures, but those affected continue to report fear and uncertainty. Show more

A simple shopping trip turned into an experience for a Jewish man and his wife that still affects them today. As the NZZ reports, the orthodox couple only wanted to buy a new tie on a Wednesday afternoon in October.

When the man had selected two ties and wanted to buy them, the saleswoman got loud. She describes the goods as "not toys", snatches the models from him, runs back into the store and slams the door in his face. When he asked her if she didn't want to sell him the ties, she is said to have replied: "No, I'd rather not!" When the man wants to know if she is acting in an anti-Semitic manner, she shouts "Yes" and gives the couple the middle finger.

The sales clerk then claims that the store is closed, tears the note with the opening hours off the door and locks it, according to the NZZ. The man then calls the police and files a complaint for verbal abuse and minor assault. The Zurich city police confirmed to the newspaper that they were aware of the case.

Repeated incidents in Switzerland

According to Jonathan Kreutner, Secretary General of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), aggression against Jewish people has increased massively since October 7, 2023. He told the NZZ that the number of attacks is increasing overall. Physical attacks are also becoming more widespread: "We used to have a physical attack every few years. Last year there were eleven, one of which was almost fatal".

The federal government and the city and canton of Zurich have significantly increased security measures for Jewish institutions. In addition, a new federal strategy against racism and anti-Semitism is to be presented next year, with a focus on prevention and education.

There are also repeated attacks on Jews outside the city of Zurich. In Davos GR, for example, two asylum seekers attacked a 19-year-old Jew. The case ended in 2025 with a conviction of the absent defendant. There, too, it became clear that anti-Semitic violence is no longer a marginal phenomenon.