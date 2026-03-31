Soon no longer on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse: Beyer Chronometrie. IMAGO / Joko

Jeweler Beyer Chronometrie is now in its eighth generation in Zurich. 2027 is the end: Patek Philippe takes over the business at the turn of the year.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The oldest watch store in the world is closing at the end of the year.

It is located in Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse.

The family business was founded in 1760.

Patek Philippe is taking over the store, which already houses a Patek boutique. Show more

The oldest watch store in the world is located in Zurich: Beyer Chronometrie is the eighth generation of the family to offer watches on Bahnhofstrasse. The specialist watch store was founded in 1760 and has been at its current location since 1927.

266 years later, it's time to call it a day: at the turn of the year, the business is taken over by Patek Philippe. The Geneva-based brand already has its own boutique on the Beyer family's premises. This will be expanded: from 2027, there will be a Patek salon on Bahnhofstrasse.

End of a traditional business

There is a simple reason for the end of the traditional business: patron René Beyer died in 2025, and neither he nor his sister Muriel Zahn-Beyer, who has taken over the management since then, have any descendants - a handover to the next generation is not possible.

Zahn-Beyer told the NZZ that for her brother, the takeover by Patek Philippe was the "logical consequence of a partnership that has grown over decades and an expression of his responsibility towards the company, its employees and the Zurich location".

This solution means that around a third of the store's employees can be taken on - "a key advantage" for Zahn-Beyer. She promises the remaining 35 or so employees support in their search for a new job.

Patek and Rolex in one store: a rarity

The number of Patek salons will increase to four with the new location in Zurich. In addition to the company headquarters in Geneva, there are also stores in Paris and London. Patek is one of two major watch brands that still work closely with specialist retailers. Most of the competition relies on self-distribution.

The second major brand that remains loyal to specialist retailers - in relation to the industry trend - is probably the most renowned watch brand in the world: Rolex watches can also be purchased at Beyer Chronometrie. It is rare for a watch store to have both Patek and Rolex in its range.

This quality feature also played a decisive role in the decision to acquire Patek Philippe: the Beyers' cooperation with Patek and Rolex was based on long-established business relationships - the cooperation with Patek Philippe began in 1842.

A new era dawns

The fact that their watches are offered in Bahnhofstrasse is not a matter of course, as it also makes sense for these two market giants to expand their own control over distribution.

A takeover by a third party could have meant the withdrawal of one or both brands - that would have been the kiss of death, as these are the most important brands in the overall range.

Even if the location continues to be used as a specialist watch store and in principle "only" part of the business - the Patek boutique - swallows up the rest, the takeover means that the oldest watch store in the world is de facto history. 2027 marks the dawn of a new era in Bahnhofstrasse.