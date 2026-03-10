The actor Timothée Chalamet has caused a stir with his comment that opera and ballet hardly interest anyone any more. The Zurich Opera House responds promptly.

Timothée Chalamet sparked outrage with disparaging remarks about opera and ballet.

His statements went viral and met with fierce criticism from artists, institutions and opera houses worldwide.

The Zurich Opera House also published a video of Chalamet's statement on social media.

The opera house also told blue News that the opera is still very popular. Show more

The actor Timothée Chalamet has become the most unpopular star in Hollywood in a very short space of time. The trigger? Chalamet, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role as an ambitious table tennis player in the film "Marty Supreme", had a 90-minute discussion with his colleague Matthew McConaughey (56) about the future of the cinema industry and audience interest in films, among other things.

He said that he did not want to work in areas such as ballet or opera. "Things where you say, 'Hey, keep this thing alive even though nobody is interested in it anymore'", said Chalamet. He quickly added that he had the greatest respect for the "ballet and opera people out there", but that was no longer of any use.

The video was published at the end of February, but Chalamet's statement only went viral in the last few days and sparked fierce criticism. Opera houses and artists have spoken out. Zurich Opera House also spoke out on social media.

"The capacity utilization figures at Zurich Opera House are high"

In a short clip (see above), a dinosaur-like lizard reacts to Chalamet's statement, then goes on a rampage to the opera anthem "Berghain" by Spanish singer Rosalía and gives a portrait of the actor a pair of horns and a moustache with quick strokes.

"Statements like this attract attention and generate discussion," says Bettina Auge, press officer at Zurich Opera House, to blue News. In her view, Chalamet's comment does not reflect how the opera is doing. What is more important is the reality on stage - and this is extremely positive at Zurich Opera House. "At Zurich Opera House, occupancy rates are very high and many performances are sold out," says Auge.

In addition to the long-standing regular audience, more and more new and young people are coming to see the performances. "The audience is correspondingly mixed," he continues.

"Our aim is to provide as many people as possible with contemporary access to opera and ballet, and we see every day that interest in these art forms is very lively," says Auge. There are therefore cheaper tickets and special performances for young people between 16 and 26 - as well as for children, young people, families and school performances.

Opera is alive

Zurich was not the only opera house to be imaginative: other opera houses also got creative. New York's Metropolitan Opera, for example, shared a video on Tiktok with employees behind the scenes, musicians and the audience in a sold-out auditorium - subtitled "This one's for you, Timothée Chalamet".

The opera house in Los Angeles wrote on Instagram: "Sorry, we would give you free tickets to the opera Akhnaten, but the performance is almost sold out. There are a few seats left to buy if you hurry."

The British also responded creatively: the Royal Opera in London combined Chalamet's words with a dynamic video of rehearsals and performances, saying that thousands gather here night after night. It also said to Chalamet: "If you change your mind, our doors are open to you."

Timothée Chalamet himself has not yet commented on the criticism or the offers from the opera houses.