The Street Parade enters the next round on Saturday. Zurich is once again expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors. sda

On Saturday, Zurich will once again be transformed into the world capital of electronic music - with heat and hundreds of thousands of partygoers. These tips and tricks will make your Street Parade experience more relaxed.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The parade starts on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1 pm in temperatures of up to 31 degrees.

Visitors should protect themselves with water, sun cream and headgear and only take valuables that are safely stowed away due to pickpocketing.

Driving is not recommended - the city center is closed; 27 additional trains around train stations such as Tiefenbrunnen or Wiedikon allow for more relaxed journeys.

Glass bottles are prohibited, free toilets are available, drug consumption remains risky - drug checking is offered at Bürkliplatz.

On Saturday, loud bass, cheering crowds and thousands of dancers will once again roar through the streets of Zurich. Street Parade 2025 enters the next round.

Like almost every year, it gets hot at the Street Parade. According to the weather forecast, it will be 31 degrees in Zurich. But it's not just the heat that can be fatal for some. blue News shows you the tips and tricks that will help you survive the Street Parade.

When and where?

The Street Parade Zurich 2025 takes place on Saturday, August 9, 2025 - it marks the 32nd edition of the world's biggest techno party. The parade officially starts at 13:00. It is scheduled to end around midnight. But party animals are already gathering in Zurich before 13:00. And even after midnight, the party continues into the early hours of the morning.

The Street Parade takes place all over Zurich. However, there are places that are particularly important. The main party takes place around Zurich's lake basin, along the route Bellevue - Utoquai - Quaibrücke - Mythenquai. The parade runs along the northern shore of Lake Zurich, with dance floors, stages and love mobiles. Various parties also take place in Niederdorf, at Rentenwiese and towards Chinawiese.

Further highlights: The parade offers eight official stages, such as the Opera Stage at Bellevue, as well as around 30 Love Mobiles with over 200 DJs - including internationally renowned acts such as Ben Böhmer, Deborah de Luca, Pan-Pot, Kölsch and Kevin de Vries.

What's the best way to get to the Street Parade?

Party or not, what's the best and easiest way to get to Zurich? Well, it's best to leave your car at home. Because the city center is cordoned off. So there's no chance of parking in Zurich. If you are traveling by car, you should either arrive on Friday, park your car and stay overnight - or park in the surrounding areas on Saturday. Uster, Dietlikon, Oerlikon or Schlieren are the best places to park. From there, however, you will still have to use public transport.

The SBB is offering 27 additional trains on August 9. However, you should bear in mind that the main routes, i.e. Zurich main station and Zurich Stadelhofen, are usually very crowded. It is a good idea to take the train to another station, such as Tiefenbrunnen, Enge or Wiedikon. From there, you can take a leisurely stroll towards the lake basin and let the beats put you in a dancing mood.

If you are traveling from far away, you can avoid the parking and traffic chaos by taking a bus or carpooling. If you are going to the Street Parade with friends, form a car pool. One car less is better than five cars too many around the city. Flixbus or other bus providers are also practical and travel to Zurich.

Heat, sun and lots of sweat

Like almost every Street Parade, it will be hot this year too. And that doesn't just mean the outfits and dance moves of the visitors. The weather forecast predicts 31 degrees in Zurich. Combined with alcohol and low water consumption, this can be dangerous.

So sunscreen, water and headgear are the best companions for the biggest techno party in the world. Drink enough water regularly. Keep applying sun cream and if you can't stand the heat any longer, the wet cold can also help. Choose a spot from where you can jump in and out of the water safely. Make sure in advance that you don't jump on any stones in the water.

However, the Street Parade also offers a chance to cool off. In recent years, for example, large arches were installed at Sechseläutenplatz, which sprayed water into the air. If you walk through the arch, you are enveloped in a cloud of cool water vapor.

You absolutely must have this with you

The Street Parade runs under the motto "Live Love & Love Life". Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Because there are pickpockets at the Street Parade. That's why you should definitely have a bag with you that closes well and can be worn close to the body. It's best to stow all your valuables in there.

Bring a water bottle with you and refill it regularly with water. Take sun protection and sun cream with you. It's best to load your bank cards onto your cell phone so you can leave your wallet at home. "All major credit and debit cards as well as the most important payment apps are accepted on the entire site," writes the organizer on its website.

Leave the expensive watch at home and maybe don't dress in Gucci and Chanel. Because clothes can be stolen or broken. Make sure you wear closed shoes. With almost a million people in the city center, it can happen that one or two people step on your feet - or that you step on broken glass.

Drugs and safety at the Street Parade

Yes, drugs are part of it. The combination of drugs and alcohol can be very dangerous and even cost lives. The organizer writes: "If you can't do without, use the free, anonymous drug checking service from Saferparty.ch at Bürkliplatz."

Watch out for needle spiking. In recent years, people have repeatedly stabbed other people with needles. So be aware of who is around you.

No glass bottles: The city of Zurich should remain clean and, above all, safe. Glass bottles are prohibited at the Street Parade. They could shatter and injure other visitors. The topic of safe sex is also important at the Street Parade. If it gets romantic, use contraception to protect yourself from diseases.

If you do get injured, there are emergency services all over the city ready to help.

Where do I pee and do I have to pay for it?

At some point your bladder will be full. Regardless of whether you consume alcohol, water or other drinks, you will have to go to the toilet at some point. There are toilets all over the site - free of charge. It's different if you want to go to the toilet in a bar or pub. The operators either charge an entrance fee or you have to consume something on their premises.

The organizers of the Street Parade expressly request that you do not simply pee on the street. So spare the noses of your fellow human beings and the teams from Entsorgung + Recycling Zürich.

Mixtures at the Street Parade

The Street Parade is the biggest techno party in the world. Every year, almost a million people stream through Zurich's city center. It can get very crowded.

If you know that you feel uncomfortable in large crowds, you should avoid the area around the lake basin. Make sure you stay away from the parade and the main stages. There are usually fewer people there, but the party is still going on.

If you still feel uncomfortable, security staff and emergency services will be on hand.

