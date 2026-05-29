The renovated Titlis Tower, designed by Basel architects, stands at 3020 meters above sea level. Keystone

The Titlis mountain railroads present the renovated Titlis Tower at 3020 meters above sea level. The tower with restaurant, viewing platform and Rolex boutique is part of an overall 150 million euro project.

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After three years of construction, the highest tower in Europe, as Patrick Zwyssig from the building commission called it in front of the media, is opening these days on a smaller scale. Following the gondola accident on March 18, in which one person died, the company has decided not to hold any major opening celebrations.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Wicki, a member of the Nidwalden FDP Council of States, spoke of a "milestone in modernization". The new mountain station is to be built not far from the tower by 2029. Wicki added that the work is on track in terms of both cost and schedule.

For the renovated tower, the steel structure from the 1980s was supplemented with new stairs, lifts and two horizontal bars. Basel-based architects Herzog & De Meuron were responsible for the design.