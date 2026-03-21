The Engelberg-Titlis Express gondola lift is running again along its entire length - for the first time since the accident last Wednesday. engelberg.ch

For the first time since the fatal gondola accident, the cable car between Trübsee and Engelberg-Stand is back in operation. According to the operator, an unusually strong gust of wind caused the "Titlis Xpress" gondola to crash.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A gondola of the "Titlis Xpress" crashed on Wednesday after a strong gust of wind, killing a 61-year-old woman.

Today, Saturday, the cable car on which the accident occurred is fully operational again for the first time.

According to manufacturer Garaventa, the gondola was thrown against a mast by strong winds and torn from the cable, although the installation was technically sound. Show more

The cable car between the Trübsee and Engelberg-Stand stations resumed operation on Saturday for the first time since the fatal gondola accident. This is according to information on the cable car's website.

Operation of the cable car was initially suspended after the accident. A spokesperson for the lift company was unable to say how long the restrictions would last at this time.

The gondola of the "Titlis Xpress" crashed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It overturned several times. The only occupant, a 61-year-old woman from the region, was killed.

Torn from the rope by an unexpectedly strong gust

An "unexpectedly strong gust" caused the "Titlis Xpress" accident, cable car manufacturer Garaventa announced in a written statement on Friday.

The gondola was deflected so strongly by the wind that it collided with a mast and was torn from the cable. According to the statement, there were strong and gusty winds at the time of the accident. According to Garaventa, the cable car installation was in perfect technical condition at the time of the accident. The company had built the lift between Trübsee and Stand in 2015.

The Safety Investigation Board (Sust), which is investigating the cause of the accident, came to the same conclusion. It found traces on the clamp of the gondola and in the area of the pulley battery and the rope catcher of the mast. This shows that the nacelle had moved beyond the normal profile, said Sust head of investigation Philippe Thürler on request. However, Sust's work is not yet complete. For example, the wind measurements had not yet been fully evaluated on Friday.