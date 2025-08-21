- sda

In St. Gallen, a two-year-old child had a fatal accident in an above-ground pool. The exact course of events is unclear - the public prosecutor's office has started an investigation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an unsupervised moment, a 2-year-old fell into a pool in front of the house.

Despite resuscitation, the toddler died on the spot.

The St. Gallen public prosecutor's office is investigating the exact circumstances of the tragic accident. Show more

A tragic accident occurred in eastern Switzerland on Wednesday evening: Shortly after 8 p.m., a two-year-old boy fell into an above-ground pool in front of the house and drowned for reasons that are still unknown.

According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the incident occurred at an unsupervised moment. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the emergency services, an emergency doctor and Rega, the toddler could no longer be saved - he died on the spot.

Several patrols from the St. Gallen cantonal police were deployed, as well as a psychological first aid team to support the relatives.

The St. Gallen public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

In connection with the tragic event, the police are urging caution when dealing with small children in water: "Even just a few centimetres of water can be dangerous for children. Pools should always be secured and small children should never be left unattended near them."