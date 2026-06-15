The scheduled return flight was postponed from Saturday to Sunday. sda

After a Swiss flight from Zurich to Ibiza landed on Saturday, the crew had to resuscitate a toddler. The planned return flight to Zurich was postponed.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a Swiss flight from Zurich to Ibiza landed, a toddler had to be resuscitated.

The child had regained consciousness by the time emergency responders took over.

Due to the emotional strain, the crew did not board the return flight. The flight to Zurich was rescheduled for Sunday. Show more

On a Swiss flight from Zurich to Ibiza on Saturday, a toddler was resuscitated after landing. The return flight had to be postponed as a result, as the airline Swiss confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday.

After flight LX8252 landed in Ibiza on Saturday, the child’s mother asked for help, Swiss said in response to an inquiry. The story was first reported by “20 Minuten.” The crew, together with passengers, initiated resuscitation measures. The child had regained consciousness by the time the requested emergency responders arrived.

Due to the emotionally distressing incident, the crew decided not to proceed with the scheduled return flight to Zurich, according to Swiss. The airline justified this decision by citing the need for full concentration on safety-related procedures.

The flight was eventually rescheduled for Sunday. The aircraft landed in Zurich on Sunday afternoon with 154 passengers on board.