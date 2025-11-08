In Fislisbach AG, a mother and her child had a stroke of luck. Commons/Aquarius2000

In Fislisbach, a small child fell into an unsecured rain shaft. The mother immediately jumped in and rescued the child, while passers-by provided first aid.

Drama on the Guggerplatz in Fislisbach AG: an 18-month-old girl fell into an unsecured rain shaft. The shaft was over two meters deep and filled to the brim with water, making it a deadly trap. Mother Arienne was only a few meters away when the accident happened.

Arienne acted instinctively and jumped into the shaft without hesitation to save her daughter, reports "20 Minuten". She describes the desperate minutes she spent in the shaft, groping for her daughter in the dark. Finally, she found the tip of the child's jacket and was able to pull her up.

Once at the top, passers-by immediately administered first aid, which saved the child's life. Thanks to the mother's quick reaction and the help of those present, the girl was saved. After the incident, the child was taken to hospital, where she recovered.

Mother Arienne demands consequences

No long-term damage is to be expected, but the family is traumatized. Arienne and her seven-year-old son are deeply affected by the events. The mother wonders how such an incident could happen in a public place and demands consequences.

The Fislisbach municipal council, represented by Christoph Schott, expressed its shock at what had happened. He explained that the lid of the manhole is normally very tightly closed. The municipality immediately took measures to additionally secure the shaft and is now examining whether further structural adjustments are necessary.

An investigation into the incident is underway to determine the cause of the safety gap and prevent future accidents.