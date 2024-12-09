The 35-year-old has now been convicted by summary penalty order in the canton of St. Gallen. Symbolbild: Keystone

A man from Toggenburg repeatedly put screws under the tires of his ex-girlfriend's car. He has now been sentenced for this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 35-year-old man from Toggenburg has been sentenced to a conditional fine for damage to property, multiple attempted damage to property and theft.

He had repeatedly placed wood screws under the tires of his ex-girlfriend's car.

The man also stole the license plate of his former partner's car. Show more

A 35-year-old man from Toggenburg has been convicted by summary penalty order. The accusation: he allegedly tried to damage his ex-girlfriend's car tires several times, reports "20 Minuten".

The incident occurred in April, when the man placed a wood screw under the right front wheel of the vehicle in a visitor's parking lot at night. The screw penetrated the tire when the woman unknowingly drove off. This resulted in damage of 50 francs, as the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office states in the penalty order.

The accused was aware that his actions could cause considerable damage to the tire and had at least accepted this. On two further nights in May, he again placed screws under the front wheel, but the woman noticed them in time so that no further damage occurred. In addition, the man stole the front license plate of his ex-girlfriend's car, which the public prosecutor's office deemed to be an intentional act.

Sentenced to a fine

The public prosecutor's office convicted the man of criminal damage to property, multiple attempted criminal damage to property and unlawful appropriation of number plates. He received a conditional fine of 40 daily rates of CHF 20 each, which is only due if he reoffends within two years.

However, he must pay a fine of 160 francs and procedural costs of 1100 francs. He is also obliged to reimburse his ex-girlfriend 50 francs.

The penalty order is not yet legally binding.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI. All content taken from KI is verified by the editorial team.